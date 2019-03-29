Sigur Rós unveil deluxe edition of their debut album, Ágætis Byrjun

7xLP set marks its 20th anniversary

Sigur Rós will mark the 20th anniversary of their debut Ágætis Byrjun with a deluxe 7xLP ‘definitive edition’ of the album, to be released by Krunk Records on June 21.

It includes three LPs of rarities and demos, plus two further discs of the band performing live at Íslenska Óperan (The Icelandic Opera) in 1999. The records will come packaged with an 84-page hardback book in a linen-bound box.

Hear Sigur Rós perform “Flugufresarinn” (Live at Íslenska Óperan, 1999) below:

Check out the tracklisting for the demo and rarities discs below, and pre-order the box set here here. Ágætis Byrjun will also be reissued in 4xCD and 2xLP forms.

Side A

Svefn-g-englar (Live at Popp í Reykjavík, 1998)

Starálfur (Original speed version)

Side B

Flugufrelsarinn (1998 Demo)

Ný batterí (Instrumental)

Side C

Hjartað hamast (bamm bamm bamm) (1995 Demo)

Viðrar vel til loftárása (Alternative ending)

Side D

Olsen Olsen (1998 Demo)

Ágætis byrjun (1998 Demo)

Side E

Hugmynd 1 (1998 Demo)

Hugmynd 2 (1998 Demo)

Hugmynd 3 (1998 Demo)

Side F

Debata mandire (Live at Laugardashöll, 1999)

Rafmagnið búið (From Ný batterí EP, 2000)

Yesterday it was reported that members of Sigur Rós have been charged with tax evasion in Iceland. The band are co-operating with tax authorities and have vowed to clear their name.

