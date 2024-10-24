Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory announce debut album

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory have announced details of their self-titled debut album, which is released on February 7 via Jagjaguwar. You can hear “Afterlife” from the album below.

The album was written and recorded by Van Etten, Jorge Balbi (drums, machines), Devra Hoff (bass, vocals), and Teeny Lieberson (synth, piano, guitar, vocals) and produced by Marta Salogni.

The tracklisting for Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory is:

Live Forever

Afterlife

Idiot Box

Trouble

Indio

I Can’t Imagine (Why You Feel This Way)

Somethin’ Ain’t Right

Southern Life (What It Must Be Like)

Fading Beauty

I Want You Here

They have also announced a string of tour dates:

Friday, February 28 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller *

Saturday, March 1 – Stockholm, SE @ Fållan *

Sunday, March 2 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega *

Tuesday, March 4 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus *

Thursday, March 6 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon *

Friday, March 7 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *

Saturday, March 8 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *

Monday, March 10 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall *

Tuesday, March 11 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *

Wednesday, March 12 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom *

* with special guest Nabihah Iqbal

