Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory announce debut album

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory have announced details of their self-titled debut album, which is released on February 7 via Jagjaguwar. You can hear “Afterlife” from the album below.
THE CURE, BRYAN FERRY, THE MC5, RADIOHEAD, KIM DEAL, PAUL WELLER AND MORE STAR IN THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER A COPY HERE
The album was written and recorded by Van Etten, Jorge Balbi (drums, machines), Devra Hoff (bass, vocals), and Teeny Lieberson (synth, piano, guitar, vocals) and produced by Marta Salogni.
The tracklisting for Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory is:
Live Forever
Afterlife
Idiot Box
Trouble
Indio
I Can’t Imagine (Why You Feel This Way)
Somethin’ Ain’t Right
Southern Life (What It Must Be Like)
Fading Beauty
I Want You Here
They have also announced a string of tour dates:
Friday, February 28 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller *
Saturday, March 1 – Stockholm, SE @ Fållan *
Sunday, March 2 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega *
Tuesday, March 4 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus *
Thursday, March 6 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon *
Friday, March 7 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *
Saturday, March 8 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *
Monday, March 10 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall *
Tuesday, March 11 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *
Wednesday, March 12 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom *
* with special guest Nabihah Iqbal
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.