Shabaka Hutchings announces Barbican takeover

UK jazz figurehead Shabaka Hutchings will curate Propaganda, a weekend of music, art and spoken word at the Barbican (and other London venues) on May 8-10.

The opening concert at the Barbican Hall will feature Hutchings and his band Sons Of Kemet performing Aaron Copland’s Clarinet Concert as well his own orchestral suite Babylon, backed by Britten Sinfonia. The first half of the concert will be the world premiere of a new work, written by Mica Levi and performed by Hutchings.

The closing Propaganda session, also at the Barbican Hall, features Shabaka & The Ancestors supported by gnawa master Maâlem Houssam Guinia.

Other performers across the weekend include Ammar 808, Kit Downes Quintet, Sofiane Saidi & Mazalda and The Comet Is Coming’s Dan Leavers aka Danalogue presenting his new spiritual project Suite Of The Elements.

For full details and tickets for Propaganda, go here.