Sex Pistols announce new compilation The Original Recordings

Sex Pistols have announced details of a new 20-track compilation – get all the details on The Original Recordings below.

The new release, set to come out on May 27 via UMG, collates 20 of the band’s biggest hits from their iconic 1976-78 era, when they became the most exciting band on the planet.

The Original Recordings is coming out as a companion to Pistol, Danny Boyle’s new Disney+ series on the Sex Pistols, which received a May 31 release date yesterday.

See mock-ups of the new release and its full tracklist below. It’s available to pre-order on CD, LP and cassette formats.

1. “Pretty Vacant”

2. “God Save The Queen”

3. “Bodies”

4. “No Feelings”

5. “I Wanna Be Me”

6. “Anarchy In The UK”

7. “Submission”

8. “No Fun”

9. “(I’m Not Your) Stepping Stone”

10. “Holidays In The Sun”

11. “New York”

12. “Problems”

13. “Lonely Boy”

14. “Silly Thing’

15. “Something Else”

16. “C’Mon Everybody”

17. “Satellite”

18. “Did You No Wrong”

19. “Substitute”

20. “My Way”

Created and written by Craig Pearce and directed by Danny Boyle, the six-episode series Pistol is based on Steve Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol and boasts a cast of newcomers, including Toby Wallace as Jones, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Anson Boon as John Lydon and Christian Lees as Glen Matlock.

Pistol also features Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.

An official synopsis for Pistol, described as being about “a rock and roll revolution”, reads: “The furious, raging storm at the centre of this revolution are the Sex Pistols – and at the centre of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones.

“Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.

“This is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with ‘no future,’ who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.”