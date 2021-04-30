Send us your questions for Tracey Thorn

Last month, Tracey Thorn published My Rock’n’Roll Friend, a touching book about her friendship with Go-Betweens drummer Lindy Morrison.

While she’s looking back at her life and work, we’ve asked her to answer your questions for Uncut’s next Audience With feature.

Over the course of four decades in music, Thorn has created a catalogue of stellar records with Everything But The Girl, Marine Girls and on her own, experiencing indie cult fame and then global pop success, and collaborated with Massive Attack, The Go-Betweens, Robert Wyatt and more. 2018’s Record, mixing danceable rhythms with messages of protest and empowerment, was the latest in a series of impressive solo albums. In the last decade she’s also carved out a career as a writer of sensitive, thoughtful and funny books, beginning with 2013’s Bedsit Disco Queen, and continuing with Naked At The Albert Hall, Another Planet: A Teenager In Suburbia and now My Rock’n’Roll Friend.

So what do you want to ask Tracey Thorn? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Monday (May 4), and Tracey will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.