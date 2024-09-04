Subscribe
Send us your questions for Queen!

Share your burning inquiries for a forthcoming An Audience With...

By Uncut Staff
Photo: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Roger Taylor, from the mighty Queen, will be answering your questions as part of our regular An Audience With… feature.

So is there anything you’d like us to ask?

What’s his favourite memory of Freddie?
Would Queen ever consider a Queen virtual concert residency like ABBA Voyage?
Will there be a sequel to Bohemian Rhapsody?

Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Monday, September 16.

The best questions, along with Queen’s answers, will be published in a future edition of Uncut magazine.

