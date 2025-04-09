In New York in the early 1980s, Arthur Baker straddled the crucial intersection where hip-hop met post-punk, disco, electro, R&B and rock. He helped Afrika Bambaataa make the epochal, Kraftwerk-inspired “Planet Rock” and brought New Order into the clubs with “Confusion”, going on to work with everyone from Bob Dylan to Al Green.

It’s a story told with gusto in his new autobiography Looking For The Perfect Beat, published by Faber on May 22. But before that, he’s kindly submitted to a gentle grilling from you, the Uncut readers.

So what do you want to ask a seasoned studio sensei? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Tuesday April 22 and Arthur will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.