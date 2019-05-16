Send us your questions for Jimmy Cliff

The reggae legend will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut

Jimmy Cliff adopted his role as reggae ambassador at an impressively young age. He was just 14 when his 1962 single “Hurricane Hattie” became a hit in his native Jamaica, inspiring Desmond Dekker and Bob Marley to come and audition for Cliff’s label Beverley’s.

Cliff would have to wait a further seven years for his international breakthrough, but when it arrived, singles such as “Wonderful World, Beautiful People” and “Many Rivers To Cross” helped to establish reggae as a major musical force.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Cliff sealed his superstar status by starring in – and penning the memorable title song for – The Harder They Come, the quintessential reggae film. Along the way, he’s been endorsed by Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and The Rolling Stones, as well as being awarded the Jamaican Order Of Merit.

Produced by Tim Armstrong of Rancid, 2012’s Rebirth album was a rousing return to form – and the 71-year-old continues to shrug off such minor inconveniences as a broken hip to carry on touring, including an appearance at East Sussex’s Love Supreme festival this July.

So what do you want to ask the ambassador of reggae? Email your questions to us at uncutaudiencewith@ti-media.com by Wednesday May 22 and Jimmy will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The June 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from April 18, and available to order online now – with Pink Floyd on the cover. The issue comes with a unique 15-track CD curated for Uncut by The National, who also speak exclusively to us inside the issue. Elsewhere, you’ll find Scott Walker, Bob Dylan, Primal Scream, JJ Cale, Cate Le Bon, Peter Perrett, Aretha Franklin, Mac DeMarco, Dinosaur Jr, Dylan Carson, Africa Express and much more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.