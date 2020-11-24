Rufus, Martha and Lucy Wainwright announce festive livestream

Rufus, Martha and Lucy Wainwright have announced details of their annual Christmas show, A Not So Silent Night.

Unsurprisingly, this year’s event will take the form of a livestream, with each Wainwright sibling performing virtually from LA, Montreal and New York respectively.

As usual, they will joined by many members of their extended family, including Loudon Wainwright III, Suzzy Roche and Jane and Anna McGarrigle.

A Not So Silent Night – Virtually Together will stream live on Veeps.com on December 20 at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm GMT, although it will be available for purchase and stream until January 6.

Tickets are on sale now here. The concerts will benefit the Kate McGarrigle Fund, a collaborative program from Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) and the Kate McGarrigle Foundation that aims to provide music therapy resources to cancer patients with a passion for music, as well as much-needed funds for sarcoma research.