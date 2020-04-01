Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever announce new album, Sideways To New Italy

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have announced that their new album Sideways To New Italy will be released by Sub Pop on June 5.

It features recent single “Cars In Space” as well as brand new one “She’s There”, the video for which you can watch below:

Check out the tracklisting below, pre-order the album here, and read what singer/guitarist Fran Keaney had to say about it here.

1. The Second of the First

2. Falling Thunder

3. She’s There

4. Beautiful Steven

5. The Only One

6. Cars in Space

7. Cameo

8. Not Tonight

9. Sunglasses at the Wedding

10. The Cool Change