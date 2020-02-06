Robert Plant joins Wilco and The Waterboys at Black Deer Festival

Robert Plant will play at this year’s Black Deer Festival.

Plant’s new band, Saving Grace, is the final headliner to be confirmed for the festival; previously-announced headliners are Wilco and The Waterboys.

Saving Grace is billed as a co-operative featuring Plant alongside Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone & acoustic guitars) and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic and baritone guitars and cuatro). Saving Grace played UK shows last year, including three with Fairport Convention in February 2019.

The line-up also includes Courtney Marie Andrews, The Felice Brothers, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Shovels & Rope, Imelda May, as well as Shooter Jennings and Sam Duckworth / Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly.

“This looks like a great bill,” says Plant. “I’ve worked alongside most of these people in recent times… over here or over there… there’s power and beauty. Looking forward to it…”

Black Deer Festival takes place on June 19 – 21 at Eridge Park, Kent. You can find more information by clicking here.