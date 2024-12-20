Ringo Starr joined Paul McCartney onstage at the London’s O2 Arena last night (December 19) for the final 2024 date of Macca’s Got Back tour. The former Beatles bandmates teamed up in the encore for a run through “Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club (Reprise)” and “Helter Skelter”.

Earlier in the show, McCartney had welcomed Rolling Stone Ron Wood onto the stage to play “Get Back”.

There was a third surprise special guest: McCartney’s long-lost Hofner 500/1 bass guitar, which was stolen from him in 1972 but returned earlier this year. “And here to make its first stage appearance in 50 years… is my original bass!” declared McCartney. “I haven’t played it in 50 years.”

