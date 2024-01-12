Ride’s new album Interplay is coming on March 29

Ride have announced that their new album will be released by Wichita Recordings / PIAS on March 29.
Produced by the band with Richie Kennedy, Interplay is their seventh album overall and third since reforming in 2014.
Hear the first single “Peace Sign” below:
Pre-order Interplay here and peruse the tracklisting below:
Peace Sign
Last Frontier
Light in a Quiet Room
Monaco
I Came to See the Wreck
Stay Free
Last Night I Came Somewhere to Dream
Sunrise Chaser
Midnight Rider
Portland Rocks
Essaouira
Yesterday is Just a Song
