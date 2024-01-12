Subscribe
Ride’s new album Interplay is coming on March 29

Hear the first single, "Peace Sign"

By Sam Richards

Ride have announced that their new album will be released by Wichita Recordings / PIAS on March 29.

Produced by the band with Richie Kennedy, Interplay is their seventh album overall and third since reforming in 2014.

Hear the first single “Peace Sign” below:

Pre-order Interplay here and peruse the tracklisting below:

Peace Sign
Last Frontier
Light in a Quiet Room
Monaco
I Came to See the Wreck
Stay Free
Last Night I Came Somewhere to Dream
Sunrise Chaser
Midnight Rider
Portland Rocks
Essaouira
Yesterday is Just a Song

