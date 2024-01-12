Ride’s new album Interplay is coming on March 29

Ride have announced that their new album will be released by Wichita Recordings / PIAS on March 29.

Produced by the band with Richie Kennedy, Interplay is their seventh album overall and third since reforming in 2014.

Hear the first single “Peace Sign” below:

Pre-order Interplay here and peruse the tracklisting below:

Peace Sign

Last Frontier

Light in a Quiet Room

Monaco

I Came to See the Wreck

Stay Free

Last Night I Came Somewhere to Dream

Sunrise Chaser

Midnight Rider

Portland Rocks

Essaouira

Yesterday is Just a Song