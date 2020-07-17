Subscribe
Richard & Linda Thompson unveil 8xCD box set, Hard Luck Stories (1972-1982)

Hear the previously unreleased "Amazon Queen" now

Sam Richards
Credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Richard & Linda Thompson will release an 8xCD box set, Hard Luck Stories (1972-1982), via UMC/Universal on September 11.

It features all six studio albums the couple made together, plus non-album singles, B-sides, demos, rarities and live recordings. All in all, Hard Luck Stories contains 113 songs, 31 of which are previously unreleased.

Hear one of those previously unreleased songs, “Amazon Queen”, below:

Hard Luck Stories also includes a 72-page hard cover book featuring two brand new essays plus rare and previously unseen photographs. Peruse the full tracklisting below:

DISC ONE – SOMETIME IT HAPPENS – THE EARLY YEARS
01: Sweet Little Rock and Roller – The Bunch – Alt version ( 3:48 ) Previously Unreleased
02: The Locomotion – The Bunch from Rock On ( 3:02 )
03: My Girl In The Month of May – The Bunch from Rock On ( 2:13 )
04: When Will I Be Loved – duet with Sandy Denny ( 3:17 )
05: Amazon Queen ( 3:58 ) – Previously Unreleased
06: Shaky Nancy from Henry The Human Fly ( 3:28 )
07: The Angels Took My Racehorse Away from Henry The Human Fly ( 4:02 )
08: Embroidered Butterflies from Brian Patten’s ‘Vanishing Trick’ ( 3:17 )
09: After Frost from Brian Patten’s “Vanishing Trick” ( 1;57 )
10: Sometimes It Happens – Demo – from ‘Dreams Fly Away’ ( 2:06 )
11: Restless Boy – Demo – from ‘Give Me A Sad Song’ ( 4:17 )
12: The World Is A Beautiful Place from ‘ Give Me A Sad Song’ ( 3:30 )
13: Shady Lies – Live at London University College, 25/10/1972 ( 2:23 )
14: Napoleon’s Dream – Live at London University College, 25/10/1972 ( 2:02 )

DISC TWO – I WANT TO SEE THE BRIGHT LIGHTS TONIGHT – EXPANDED
01: When I Get To The Border ( 3:26 )
02: The Calvary Cross ( 3:52 )
03: Withered and Died ( 3:25 )
04: I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight ( 3:08 )
05: Down Where The Drunkards Roll ( 4:06 )
06: We Sing Hallelujah ( 2:51 )
07: Has He Got A Friend For Me ? ( 3:33 )
08: The Little Beggar Girl ( 3:25 )
09: The End Of The Rainbow ( 3:56 )
10: The Great Valerio ( 5:23 )
BONUS TRACKS
11: Mother and Son ( 2:21 ) – Previously Unreleased
12: Down Where The Drunkards Roll – Take 1 ( 4:04 ) – Previously Unreleased
13: The End Of The Rainbow – Linda Thompson vocal version ( 3:57 ) – Previously Unreleased
14: A Heart Needs A Home – Demo version ( 3:58 ) – Previously Unreleased
15: The Great Valerio from Live at the Rainbow 16/03/1975 ( 5:16 )

DISC THREE – HOKEY POKEY – EXPANDED
01: Hokey Pokey Song (The Ice Cream Song) ( 3:22 )
02: I’ll Regret It All In The Morning ( 3:36 )
03: Smiffy’s Glass Eye ( 2:53 )
04: Egypt Room ( 3:52 )
05: Never Again ( 3:08 )
06: Georgie On A Spree ( 3:40 )
07: Old Man Inside A Young Man ( 4:26 )
08: The Sun Never Shines On The Poor ( 3:41 )
09: A Heart Needs A Home ( 3:47 )
10: Mole In A Hole ( 3:26 )
BONUS TRACKS
11: Hokey Pokey – Live on Marc Time – 1975 ( 3:13 ) – Previously Unreleased
12: A Heart Needs A Home – Alternate 1976 version ( 4:03 )

DISC FOUR – POUR DOWN LIKE SILVER – EXPANDED
01: Streets of Paradise ( 4:17 )
02: For Shame Of Doing Wrong ( 4:43 )
03: The Poor Boy Is Taken Away ( 3:34 )
04: Night Comes In ( 8:11 )
05: Jet Plane In A Rocking Chair ( 2:49 )
06: Beat The Retreat ( 5:52 )
07: Hard Luck Stories ( 3:51 )
08: Dimming Of The Day / Dargai ( 3:52 )
BONUS TRACKS
09: Wanted Man ( 5:35 ) – Previously Unreleased
10: Last Chance – Previously Unreleased ( 3:42 )
11: Dimming Of The Day – Demo version ( 3:52 ) – Previously Unreleased
12: Things You Gave Me – Live at Oxford Polytechnic, 27/11/1975 ( 2:35 )
13: It’ll Be Me – Live at Oxford Polytechnic, 27/11/1975 ( 4:24 )
14: Calvary Cross – Live at Oxford Polytechnic, 27/11/1975 ( 13:24 )

DISC FIVE – THE MADNESS OF LOVE – LIVE – * Previously Unreleased
01: Dargai – Live at Queen Elizabeth Hall 25/04/1975 ( 3:33 ) *
02: Never Again -Live at Queen Elizabeth Hall 25/04/1975 ( 3:07 ) *
03: Dark End Of The Street – Live at Queen Elizabeth Hall 25/04/1975 remixed ( 4:19 ) *
04: Beat The Retreat – Live at Queen Elizabeth Hall 25/04/1975] remixed ( 6:24 ) *
05: The Sun Never Shines On The Poor – Live at Queen Elizabeth Hall 25/04/1975 ( 3:48 ) *
06: If I Were A Woman and You Were A Man – Theatre Royal, London, 01/05 1977 ( 2:54 ) *
07: The Madness of Love – Live, Theatre Royal, London, 01/05 1977 ( 7:00 ) *
08: Night Comes In (Linda vocal) – Live, Theatre Royal, London, 01/05 1977 ( 12:53 ) *
09: A Bird In Gods Garden – Live, Theatre Royal, London, 01/05 1977 ( 9:33 ) *
10: The King of Love – Live, Theatre Royal, London, 01/05 1977 ( 6:55 ) *
11: Layla – Live, Theatre Royal, London, 01/05 1977 ( 8:48 ) *

DISC SIX – FIRST LIGHT – EXPANDED
01: Restless Highway ( 3:58 )
02: Sweet Surrender ( 4:53 )
03: Don’t Let A Thief Steal Into Your Heart ( 4:43 )
04: The Choice Wife ( 2:06 )
05: Died For Love ( 7:01 )
06: Strange Affair ( 3:08 )
07: Layla ( 4:22 )
08: Pavane ( 5:07 )
09: House of Cards ( 3:30 )
10: First Light ( 4:22 )
BONUS TRACKS
11: Strange Affair – Demo version ( 4:09 ) – Previously Unreleased
12: Drunk – Demo version ( 2:14 ) – Previously Unreleased
13: The Dust Of Your Road – Demo version ( 2:33 ) – Previously Unreleased
14: Layla – Demo version ( 4:38 ) – Previously Unreleased
15: Died For Love – Demo version ( 4:47 ) – Previously Unreleased
16: First Light – Demo version ( 4:03 )

DISC SEVEN – SUNNYVISTA – EXPANDED
01: Civilization ( 5:01 )
02: Borrowed Time ( 5:34 )
03: Saturday Rolling Around ( 3:24 )
04: You’re Going To Need Somebody ( 3:47 )
05: Why Do You Turn Your Back ? ( 5:09 )
06: Sunnyvista ( 4:24 )
07: Lonely Hearts ( 5:05 )
08: Sisters ( 4:47 )
09: Justice In The Streets ( 4:00 )
10: Traces Of My Love ( 4:05 )
BONUS TRACKS
11: Georgie On A Spree – 7” single version ( 3:28 )
12: Lucky In Life – Demo version ( 2:42 ) – Previously Unreleased
13: Speechless Child – Demo version ( 4:17 ) – Previously Unreleased
14: Traces of My Love – Demo version ( 4:13 ) – Previously Unreleased
15: For Shame Of Doing Wrong [Gerry Rafferty version] ( 4:16 )
16: The Wrong Heartbeat [Gerry Rafferty version] ( 3:09 )
17: Back Street Slide (Gerry Rafferty session, 1996 remix) ( 4:27 )

DISC EIGHT – SHOOT OUT THE LIGHTS – EXPANDED
01: Don’t Renege On Our Love ( 4:17 )
02: Walking On A Wire ( 5:26 )
03: A Man In Need ( 3:34 )
04: Just The Motion ( 6:17 )
05: Shoot Out The Lights ( 5:22 )
06: Back Street Slide ( 4:31 )
07: Did She Jump Or Was She Pushed ? ( 4:49 )
08: Wall of Death ( 3:43 )
BONUS TRACKS –
09: Living In Luxury – 7” single version ( 2:32 )
10: The Wrong Heartbeat – Shoot Out The Lights version ( 3:20 )
11: I’m A Dreamer – Gerry Rafferty session – 1996 remix ( 4:09 )
12: Walking On A Wire – Gerry Rafferty session – 1996 remix ( 5:12 )
13: Pavanne – Live, 2nd Story, Bloomington, Indiana 29/5/1982 ( 5:38 ) – Previously Unreleased
14: High School Confidential – Live, 2nd Story, Bloomington, Indiana 29/5/1982 ( 4:29 ) – Previously Unreleased

