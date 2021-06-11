Subscribe
Richard Ashcroft announces two new autumn acoustic shows

Including a big date at the Royal Albert Hall in November

By Sam Moore
Richard Ashcroft. Credit: Getty

Richard Ashcroft has announced two new acoustic shows for the autumn.

The former Verve frontman has expanded his upcoming tour, which already includes two sold-out dates at the London Palladium on October 16-17.

Ashcroft will perform two more “acoustic evenings of his classic songs” in Liverpool and London following those Palladium shows later this year.

He’ll head to the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on October 29, before playing at the Royal Albert Hall on November 1.

The four gigs will serve as “a special celebration of [Ashcroft’s] repertoire of songs, which will feature new interpretations of many of his classic solo and The Verve compositions,” according to a press release.

Tickets for the newly announced Ashcroft shows in Liverpool and London will go on sale at 9:30am tomorrow (June 11) from here.

Ashcroft is already set to perform at Nottingham’s Splendour Festival and Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival in July, before another date at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth in August.

Ashcroft’s last release, a cover of John Lennon’s 1973 protest song “Bring On The Lucie (Freda Peeple)”, arrived back in February.

Originally published on NME
