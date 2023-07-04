Read the line-up for Bert Jansch’s 80th Birthday Concert

A tribute concert to mark what would have been Bert Jansch‘s 80th birthday is taking place on November 4 at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s South Bank.

The line-up for this event includes Bernard Butler, Jacqui McShee, Robert Plant, Kathryn Williams, Brigid Mae Power & Steve Gunn, Martin Simpson, James Yorkston and Sam Lee.

Jansch had a long history of performing at the Royal Festival Hall: Pentangle’s first major performance took place here in 1967 and they recorded part of their Sweet Child album here in 1968. The original Pentangle line-up reformed to play the same hall exactly 40 years later and it was a Pentangle show at the Royal Festival Hall in August 2011 that proved to be Jansch’s last performance.

Tickets go on sale to Southbank Members presale at 10am, July 4 and generally at 10am July 7.