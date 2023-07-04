Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertisement
News

Read the line-up for Bert Jansch’s 80th Birthday Concert

The tribute takes place at the Royal Festival Hall in November

By Michael Bonner

Trending Now

A tribute concert to mark what would have been Bert Jansch‘s 80th birthday is taking place on November 4 at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s South Bank.

The line-up for this event includes Bernard Butler, Jacqui McShee, Robert Plant, Kathryn Williams, Brigid Mae Power & Steve Gunn, Martin Simpson, James Yorkston and Sam Lee.

Jansch had a long history of performing at the Royal Festival Hall: Pentangle’s first major performance took place here in 1967 and they recorded part of their Sweet Child album here in 1968. The original Pentangle line-up reformed to play the same hall exactly 40 years later and it was a Pentangle show at the Royal Festival Hall in August 2011 that proved to be Jansch’s last performance.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale to Southbank Members presale at 10am, July 4 and generally at 10am July 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Advertisement

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 26% when you subscribe online

Learn More