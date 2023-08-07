Ray and Dave Davies and Mick Avory pay tribute to John Gosling

John Gosling, who played keyboards with The Kinks between 1970 – 1978, has died at the age of 75.

In a statement posted online, Ray and Dave Davies and Mick Avory paid tribute to their former bandmate.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling,” they wrote. “We are sending our condolences to John’s wife and family.”

“Condolences to his wife Theresa and family. Rest in peace dearest John,” Ray Davies wrote.

“I’m dismayed deeply upset by John Gosling’s passing,” continued brother Dave. “He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us.

“Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man.”

Mick Avory added, “he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour”.

Gosling made his debut with the band on “Lola” and he went on to appear on Kinks’ albums including Muswell Hillbillies and Everybody’s In Show-Biz—Everybody’s A Star.

He was replaced in 1978 by Gordon Edwards, before Ian Gibbons took over a year later.

In 1994, Gosling then formed Kast Off Kinks with fellow former band members Mick Avory, Jim Rodford and John Dalton. He appeared in the band until his retirement in 2008.