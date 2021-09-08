Radiohead announce Kid A and Amnesiac reissues, joined by new B-sides LP KID AMNESIAE

Radiohead have announced three new vinyl releases: reissues of both KID A and Amnesiac, as well as a new album collecting B-sides and outtakes from their sessions, entitled KID AMNESIAE. A cassette set, two artbooks and one collection of writing join the album releases. All arrive on 5 November of this year.

KID A and Amnesiac were released just a few months apart, in October 2000 and May 2001 respectively. They were recorded and produced in the same sessions, split into two separate LPs as the band decided against a double album. Both featured large amounts of sonic experimentation, pushing the band further away from the conventions of indie rock.

The full set of releases falling under the KID A MNESIA banner are as follows:

Kid Amnesiette, a two-cassette set collecting KID A, Amnesiac and KID AMNESIAE. Also features a 36-page booklet filled with “artwork of great strangeness and suffused with worrisome portents of the future – the future which we now inhabit.”

The Scarry Book, a hardback art book joined by 180g 12-inch half-speed cut vinyl pressings of KID A and Amnesiac, and a 12-inch LP of KID AMNESIAE. The art book is around vinyl record dimensions, featuring 36-pages of KID A and Amnesiac-related artwork.

KID A MNESIA hardback art catalogue, a 360-page book collating more than 300 colour artworks by Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood. These include insomniac biro scrawls to six-foot painted canvases, from scissors-and-glue collages to immense digital landscapes, all created whilst the two albums were being created.

Fear Stalks The Land!, a paperback book gathering the writings of Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood. The 176-page book features “faxes, notes, fledgling lyrics, sketches, lists of all kinds and scribblings.”

The three albums will also be being released on black vinyl, CD and digitally.

All of the releases arrive on 5 November. Find out more and pre-order at kida-mnesia.com.