Queens Of The Stone Age announce new album – watch the “Emotion Sickness” video

Queens Of The Stone Age will release their new album In Times New Roman… on June 16 via Matador.

The group have also unveiled the first song to be taken from the record, “Emotion Sickness”, and a Liam Lynch-directed lyric video – watch it below.

The album, Queens’ eighth, was produced by the band and primarily recorded and mixed at Josh Homme’s own Pink Duck studios. As on 2017’s Villains, their once shifting lineup consists of long-timers Homme, guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, guitarist and keyboardist Dean Fertita, bassist Michael Shuman and drummer Jon Theodore.

“Feeling a bit out of place, and having difficulty finding music they could relate to,” reads the press release, “the members of QOTSA did as they are wont to do: In Times New Roman… is the sound of a band creating the music its own members want to hear, while giving the rest of us a sonic forum in which to congregate.”

The tracklist for In Times New Roman… is:

“Obscenery”

“Paper Machete”

“Negative Space”

“Time & Place”

“Made To Parade”

“Carnavoyeur”

“What The Peephole Say”

“Sicily”

“Emotion Sickness”

“Straight Jacket Fitting”