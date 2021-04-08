Prince’s “lost” album Welcome 2 America is finally getting released

The Prince Estate have announced details of a new release.

Dating from 2010, Welcome 2 America is finally due for release on July 30 through Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, and can be pre-ordered here.

You can hear the title track below.

A Deluxe Edition includes the 12-track studio album alongside a complete, previously unreleased live concert film of Prince and the New Power Generation from his “21 Nite Stand” at the April 28, 2011 show at The Forum, Los Angeles.

The band for Welcome 2 America were:

Prince: Vocals, Guitar, Keyboards

Tal Wilkenfeld: Bass

Chris Coleman: Drums

Mr. Hayes: Keyboards, Percussion

Liv Warfield: Vocals

Shelby J.: Vocals

Elisa Fiorillo: Vocals

Co-Produced by Mr. Hayes

The tracklisting for the Deluxe Edition is:

Prince – Welcome 2 America

Studio Album (CD/LP/Digital)

Welcome 2 America

Running Game (Son of a Slave Master)

Born 2 Die

1000 Light Years From Here

Hot Summer

Stand Up and B Strong *

Check The Record

Same Page, Different Book

When She Comes

010 (Rin Tin Tin)

Yes

One Day We Will All B Free

* Soul Asylum cover

Prince – Welcome 2 America (Live at The Forum, April 28, 2011)

Concert Performance (Blu-Ray):

Joy In Repetition

Brown Skin (India.Arie cover)

17 Days

Shhh

Controversy

Theme From “Which Way Is Up” (Stargard cover)

What Have You Done For Me Lately (Janet Jackson cover)

Partyman

Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan cover)

Misty Blue (Eddy Arnold cover)

Let’s Go Crazy

Delirious

1999

Little Red Corvette

Purple Rain

The Bird (The Time cover – Prince composition)

Jungle Love (The Time cover – Prince composition)

A Love Bizarre (Sheila E. cover – Prince composition)

Kiss

Play That Funky Music (Wild Cherry cover)

Inglewood Swinging (cover of Kool & the Gang’s “Hollywood Swinging”)

Fantastic Voyage (Lakeside cover)

More Than This (Roxy Music cover)