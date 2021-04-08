Subscribe
Prince’s “lost” album Welcome 2 America is finally getting released

It's due on July 30

By Michael Bonner
Photo: Mike Ruiz

The Prince Estate have announced details of a new release.

Dating from 2010, Welcome 2 America is finally due for release on July 30 through Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, and can be pre-ordered here.

You can hear the title track below.

A Deluxe Edition includes the 12-track studio album alongside a complete, previously unreleased live concert film of Prince and the New Power Generation from his “21 Nite Stand” at the April 28, 2011 show at The Forum, Los Angeles.

The band for Welcome 2 America were:

Prince: Vocals, Guitar, Keyboards 
Tal Wilkenfeld: Bass
Chris Coleman: Drums
Mr. Hayes: Keyboards, Percussion 
Liv Warfield: Vocals
Shelby J.: Vocals 
Elisa Fiorillo: Vocals
Co-Produced by Mr. Hayes

The tracklisting for the Deluxe Edition is:

Prince – Welcome 2 America
Studio Album (CD/LP/Digital)
Welcome 2 America
Running Game (Son of a Slave Master)
Born 2 Die
1000 Light Years From Here
Hot Summer
Stand Up and B Strong *
Check The Record
Same Page, Different Book
When She Comes
010 (Rin Tin Tin)
Yes
One Day We Will All B Free
* Soul Asylum cover

Prince – Welcome 2 America (Live at The Forum, April 28, 2011)
Concert Performance (Blu-Ray):
Joy In Repetition
Brown Skin (India.Arie cover)
17 Days
Shhh
Controversy
Theme From “Which Way Is Up” (Stargard cover)
What Have You Done For Me Lately (Janet Jackson cover)
Partyman
Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan cover)
Misty Blue (Eddy Arnold cover)
Let’s Go Crazy
Delirious
1999
Little Red Corvette
Purple Rain
The Bird (The Time cover – Prince composition)
Jungle Love (The Time cover – Prince composition)
A Love Bizarre (Sheila E. cover – Prince composition)
Kiss
Play That Funky Music (Wild Cherry cover)
Inglewood Swinging (cover of Kool & the Gang’s “Hollywood Swinging”)
Fantastic Voyage (Lakeside cover)
More Than This (Roxy Music cover)

