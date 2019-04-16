Police log books from The Beatles’ first American visit go on display

They detail the band's debut performance on The Ed Sullivan Show in February 1964

Police log books for officers who protected The Beatles on their first visit to America have been unveiled.

The records list the names of the officers who guarded the band in New York as they prepared to appear on The Ed Sullivan Show on February 9, 1964 and their show at Carnegie Hall.

At the latter, the logs state that there was an incident where an officer was “knocked off balance” and injured outside the Plaza Hotel while “attempting to restrain the surging crowd”.

NYPD officer Patrick Cassidy, who discovered the logs while searching in police records, told the BBC: “The Ed Sullivan Theatre is in the confines of my precinct, so one day in 2013, I went into the storage area that holds these books.

“After 50 years, they clean out and destroy them, so I looked up February ’64 and found the book, which would have been destroyed the following year.”

The Beatles’ appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, which marked their US TV debut, was watched by a then record 73 million people at the time.

