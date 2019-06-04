Pixies announce new album, Beneath The Eyrie

Hear the first single, "On Graveyard Hill"
Pixies have announced that their new album, Beneath The Eyrie, will be released by BMG/Infectious on September 13.
Listen to the lead single, “On Graveyard Hill”, below:
Beneath The Eyrie was produced by Tom Dalgety and recorded last December at Dreamland Recordings near Woodstock, NY. The making of the album was documented in a new podcast, helmed by author Tony Fletcher. “It’s A Pixies Podcast” launches on Apple, Spotify and all the usual podcast platforms on June 27.
Pixies will tour Europe throughout September and October, peruse the full list of dates below:
SEPTEMBER
13 Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK
14 Pavilions, Plymouth, UK
16 O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK
17 O2 Academy, Leeds, UK
18 O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK
20 Alexandra Palace, London, UK
21 O2 Academy, Newcastle, UK
22 O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK
23 Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK
25 Ulster Hall, Belfast, UK
26 Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland
29 Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway
30 Cirkus, Stockholm, Sweden
OCTOBER
1 KB Hallen, Copenhagen, Denmark
3 TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, The Netherlands
4 O13 Poppodium, Tilburg, The Netherlands
5 Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
7 Palladium, Cologne, Germany
8 Lucerna Music Hall, Prague, Czech Republic
9 Gasometer, Vienna, Austria
11 Estragon, Bologna, Italy
12 Todays at OGR, Turin, Italy
13 X-Tra, Zurich, Switzerland
15 Tonhalle, Munich, Germany
16 Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
17 Luxexpo, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
19 L’Olympia, Paris, France
20 Le Radiant, Lyon, France
21 Le Liberte, Rennes, France
23 Sant Jordi Club, Barcelona, Spain
24 Riviera, Madrid, Spain
25 Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal
26 Coliseum, Galicia, Spain
