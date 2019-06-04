Pixies announce new album, Beneath The Eyrie

Hear the first single, "On Graveyard Hill"

Pixies have announced that their new album, Beneath The Eyrie, will be released by BMG/Infectious on September 13.

Listen to the lead single, “On Graveyard Hill”, below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!



Beneath The Eyrie was produced by Tom Dalgety and recorded last December at Dreamland Recordings near Woodstock, NY. The making of the album was documented in a new podcast, helmed by author Tony Fletcher. “It’s A Pixies Podcast” launches on Apple, Spotify and all the usual podcast platforms on June 27.

Pixies will tour Europe throughout September and October, peruse the full list of dates below:

SEPTEMBER

13 Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK

14 Pavilions, Plymouth, UK

16 O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

17 O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

18 O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

20 Alexandra Palace, London, UK

21 O2 Academy, Newcastle, UK

22 O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

23 Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK

25 Ulster Hall, Belfast, UK

26 Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

29 Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway

30 Cirkus, Stockholm, Sweden

OCTOBER

1 KB Hallen, Copenhagen, Denmark

3 TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, The Netherlands

4 O13 Poppodium, Tilburg, The Netherlands

5 Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

7 Palladium, Cologne, Germany

8 Lucerna Music Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

9 Gasometer, Vienna, Austria

11 Estragon, Bologna, Italy

12 Todays at OGR, Turin, Italy

13 X-Tra, Zurich, Switzerland

15 Tonhalle, Munich, Germany

16 Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

17 Luxexpo, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

19 L’Olympia, Paris, France

20 Le Radiant, Lyon, France

21 Le Liberte, Rennes, France

23 Sant Jordi Club, Barcelona, Spain

24 Riviera, Madrid, Spain

25 Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal

26 Coliseum, Galicia, Spain

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The July 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from May 16, and available to order online now – with The Black Keys on the cover. Inside, you’ll find David Bowie, The Cure, Bruce Springsteen, Rory Gallagher, The Fall, Jake Xerxes Fussell, PP Arnold, Screaming Trees, George Harrison and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including PJ Harvey, Peter Perrett, Black Peaches, Calexico And Iron & Wine and Mark Mulcahy.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.