Hear the title track for Phosphorescent’s new album, Revelator

Matthew Houk’s first new material in six years
Matthew Houk returns with Revelator – the first album of new Phosphorescent material since 2018’s C’est La Vie.
Revelator is released on April 5, by his new label, Verve / Decca Records. You can pre-order the album here.
And you can hear the title track here:
Revelator features collaborators including Jack Lawrence of The Raconteurs, Jim White of Dirty Three and Houck’s partner — singer-songwriter and pianist Jo Schornikow — who wrote an original song for the album, “The World Is Ending“.
The tracklisting for Revelator is:
Revelator
The World Is Ending
Fences
Impossible House
Wide As Heaven
A Moon Behind The Clouds
All The Same
A Poem On The Men’s Room Wall
To Get It Right
You can read more on Phosphorescent’s welcome return in the next issue of Uncut..