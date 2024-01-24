Subscribe
Advertisement
News

Hear the title track for Phosphorescent’s new album, Revelator

Matthew Houk's first new material in six years

By Michael Bonner
Photo: Curtis Wayne Millard

Trending Now

Matthew Houk’s first new material in six years

Matthew Houk returns with Revelator – the first album of new Phosphorescent material since 2018’s C’est La Vie.

NEIL YOUNG IS ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

Advertisement

Revelator is released on April 5, by his new label, Verve / Decca Records. You can pre-order the album here.

And you can hear the title track here:

Revelator features collaborators including Jack Lawrence of The Raconteurs, Jim White of Dirty Three and Houck’s partner — singer-songwriter and pianist Jo Schornikow — who wrote an original song for the album, “The World Is Ending“.

Advertisement

The tracklisting for Revelator is:

Revelator
The World Is Ending
Fences
Impossible House
Wide As Heaven
A Moon Behind The Clouds
All The Same
A Poem On The Men’s Room Wall
To Get It Right

You can read more on Phosphorescent’s welcome return in the next issue of Uncut..

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Advertisement

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 26% when you subscribe online

Learn More