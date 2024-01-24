Hear the title track for Phosphorescent’s new album, Revelator

Matthew Houk’s first new material in six years

Matthew Houk returns with Revelator – the first album of new Phosphorescent material since 2018’s C’est La Vie.

Revelator is released on April 5, by his new label, Verve / Decca Records. You can pre-order the album here.

And you can hear the title track here:

Revelator features collaborators including Jack Lawrence of The Raconteurs, Jim White of Dirty Three and Houck’s partner — singer-songwriter and pianist Jo Schornikow — who wrote an original song for the album, “The World Is Ending“.

The tracklisting for Revelator is:

Revelator

The World Is Ending

Fences

Impossible House

Wide As Heaven

A Moon Behind The Clouds

All The Same

A Poem On The Men’s Room Wall

To Get It Right

You can read more on Phosphorescent’s welcome return in the next issue of Uncut..