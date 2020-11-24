Peter Green tribute concert coming to cinemas in March

February’s Peter Green tribute concert at the London Palladium – organised by Mick Fleetwood and also featuring Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Jeremy Spencer, Zak Starkey, Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler, Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher and Bill Wyman, among others – is coming to cinemas on March 23, 2021.

More details of the cinema release will be revealed in due course, but for now you can watch the official trailer below:

Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac will also be released on Blu-Ray+2xCD+4xLP, Blu-Ray+2xCD and 4xLP formats on April 30. You can pre-order those and peruse the full tracklisting here.