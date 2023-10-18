Peter Gabriel announces full release details for i/o

Peter Gabriel has announced full release details for i/o – his first album of new material in over 20 years.

Gabriel has released a new song on the occasion of every full moon this year, beginning with “Panopticom” on January 6 – the Wolf Moon.

The tracklisting of i/o includes the 10 tracks released so far this year, as well as two currently unreleased tracks, “And Still” and “Live And Let Live“.

The album was recorded mostly at Real World Studios and Gabriel’s home studio. The album features guitarist David Rhodes, bassist Tony Levin and drummer Manu Katché throughout with contributions from Brian Eno, Richard Russell, pianist Tom Cawley, trumpeters Josh Shpak and Paolo Fresu, cellist Linnea Olsson and keyboard player Don E.

i/o is released on December 1 on the following formats:

2LP, Bright-Side Mix

2LP black vinyl, 33rpm. Gatefold jacket, obi-strip, 32page booklet and hi-res download card.

2LP, Dark-Side Mix

2LP black vinyl, 33rpm. Gatefold jacket, obi-strip, 32page booklet and hi-res download card.

2CD, Bright-Side Mix | Dark-Side Mix

2CDs, one Bright-Side Mix, one Dark-Side Mix. 6panel digi-pack, with obi-strip and 32page booklet.

2CD+Blu-ray, Bright-Side Mix | Dark-Side Mix | In-Side Mix

2CDs one Bright-Side Mix, one Dark-Side Mix. 1Blu-ray with the In-Side Mix (Dolby Atmos) and 24/96 hi-res stereo mixes. 8panel digi-pack, with obi-strip and 32page booklet.

A fifth format is due for release on March 8, 2024:

4LP/2CD/1Blu-ray, Bright-Side Mix | Dark-Side Mix | In-Side Mix

Foil blocked, clamshell box with obi-band. Bright-Side and Dark-Side Mixes across 4 pieces of black vinyl, 33rpm. 2CDs one Bright-Side Mix, one Dark-Side Mix. 1Blu-ray with the In-Side Mix (Dolby Atmos) and 24/96 hi-res stereo mixes. Casebound book with expanded liner notes and a poster.

Here’s the tracklisting:

CD | Digital

Panopticom

The Court

Playing for Time

i/o

Four Kinds of Horses

Road to Joy

So Much

Olive Tree

Love Can Heal

This Is Home

And Still

Live And Let Live

2LP

SIDE A

Panopticom

Playing for Time

The Court

SIDE B

Four Kinds of Horses

i/o

Love Can Heal

SIDE C

Road to Joy

So Much

Olive Tree

SIDE D

This Is Home

And Still

Live and Let Live