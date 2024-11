Pentangle‘s six studio albums released between 1968 and 1972 are being collected in a vinyl box set for the first time.

Released by Svart Records on April 16, 2025, Pentangle: The Albums: 1968-1972 rounds up the five albums released on Transatlantic alongside Solomon’s Seal, released by Reprise and the final album with the original line-up: guitarists Bert Jansch and John Renbourn, alongside bassist Danny Thompson, drummer Terry Cox and singer Jacqui McShee.

This 14 LP boxset includes of bonus material featuring 22 recordings which are previously unreleased on vinyl.

Says McShee, “I am honoured to see our work as Pentangle celebrated with this special vinyl boxset release. The collection represents a journey through a significant chapter in music history – one in which we sought to experiment and explore each other’s talents and just enjoy making music together.

“Each song and album hold a special place in my heart, not only for the music itself but for the incredible memories and experiences that we shared as a band. I hope this release brings listeners, both old and new, the same joy and connection that we felt while creating this music together.

“To all our fans who have supported our music over the years, thank you. You are keeping the Pentangle legacy alive, and I hope this boxset serves as a celebration of all that we accomplished together”.

The set was originally released on CD in 2017. For this vinyl edition, each album is presented in a gatefold sleeve replicating the original artwork, housed in an rigid slipcase box alongside an special gatefold holding a 64-page book of rare images and extensive sleeve-notes, including a Q&A culled from past interviews by Uncut contributor Mick Houghton with Jansch, Renbourn and McShee, essays about each album, a chronology and track-by-track details.

You can pre-order the box set here.

Tracklisting for Pentangle: The Albums: 1968 – 1972

* previously unreleased on vinyl

THE PENTANGLE

SIDE A

LET NO MAN STEAL YOUR THYME

BELLS

HEAR MY CALL

PENTANGLING

SIDE B

MIRAGE

WAY BEHIND THE SUN

BRUTON TOWN

WALTZ

SIDE C – Bonus Tracks

KOAN (Take 2)

THE WHEEL

THE CASBAH

BRUTON TOWN (Take 3)

HEAR MY CALL (Alternate Version)

6.WAY BEHIND THE SUN (Alternate Version)

WAY BEHIND THE SUN (Instrumental)

SIDE D – Bonus Tracks

BRUTON TOWN (Take 5) *

KOAN (Take 1)

TRAVELLIN’ SONG (Single Version with Strings)

POISON (August 1967 session)

I GOT A FEELING (August 1967 session) *

MARKET SONG (August 1967 session) *

SWEET CHILD – I (LIVE AT THE FESTIVAL HALL)

SIDE A

MARKET SONG

NO MORE MY LORD

TURN YOUR MONEY GREEN

HAITIAN FIGHT SONG

A WOMAN LIKE YOU

GOODBYE PORK-PIE HAT

SIDE B

THREE DANCES: BRENTZEL GAY/LA ROTTA/THE EARL OF SALISBURY

WATCH THE STARS

SO EARLY IN THE SPRING

NO EXIT

THE TIME HAS COME

BRUTON TOWN

SIDE C – Bonus Tracks

HEAR MY CALL

LET NO MAN STEAL YOUR THYME

BELLS

TRAVELLING SONG

SIDE D – Bonus Tracks

WALTZ

WAY BEHIND THE SUN

JOHN DONNE SONG

SWEET CHILD – II (STUDIO)

SIDE A

SWEET CHILD

I LOVED A LASS

THREE PART THING

SOVAY

IN TIME

SIDE B

IN YOUR MIND

I’VE GOT A FEELING

THE TREES THEY DO GROW HIGH

4MOON DOG

HOLE IN THE COAL

SIDE C – Bonus Tracks

HOLE IN THE COAL (Alternative Version)

THE TREES THEY DO GROW HIGH (Alternative Version)

HAITIAN FIGHT SONG (Studio Version)

IN TIME (Alternative Version)

A WOMAN LIKE YOU (Unabridged Trio Version) *

SIDE D – Bonus Tracks

I’VE GOT A WOMAN (Trio Mix) *

I AM LONELY (Jansch Solo Mix) *

POISON

BLUES

SALLY GO ROUND THE ROSES (Alternative Version 2)

MOON DOG (Full Band Version) *

BASKET OF LIGHT

SIDE A

LIGHT FLIGHT (Theme from “Take Three Girls”)

ONCE I HAD A SWEETHEART

SPRINGTIME PROMISES

LYKE-WAKE DIRGE

TRAIN SONG

SIDE B

HUNTING SONG

SALLY GO ROUND THE ROSES

THE CUCKOO

HOUSE CARPENTER

SIDE C – Bonus Tracks

SALLY GO ROUND THE ROSES (Alternate Version)

COLD MOUNTAIN (B-Side)

I SAW AN ANGEL (B-Side)

HOUSE CARPENTER (live in Aberdeen 26/3/70) *

LIGHT FLIGHT (live in Aberdeen 26/3/70) *

SIDE D – Bonus Track

PENTANGLING (live in Aberdeen 26/3/70)

CRUEL SISTER

SIDE A

A MAID THAT’S DEEP IN LOVE

WHEN I WAS IN MY PRIME

LORD FRANKLIN

CRUEL SISTER

SIDE B

JACK ORION

SIDE C – Bonus Tracks

WILL THE CIRCLE BE UNBROKEN? (Take 1, No Harmonica/El Guitar) *

RAIN AND SNOW (Take 2) *

OMIE WISE (Take 2, Live Vox) *

JOHN’S SONG (alias So Clear) (Take 7) *

SIDE D – Bonus Tracks

REFLECTION (Olympic Studios Take 1) *

WHEN I GET HOME (Alternative Vocal) *

REFLECTION

SIDE A

WEDDING DRESS

OMIE WISE

WILL THE CIRCLE BE UNBROKEN?

WHEN I GET HOME

RAIN AND SNOW

SIDE B

HELPING HAND

SO CLEAR

REFLECTION

SIDE C – Bonus Tracks

SHAKE SHAKE MAMMA

KOKOMO BLUES

FARO ANNIE

BACK ON THE ROAD AGAIN

WILL THE CIRCLE BE UNBROKEN (Take 3, Live Vox) *

SIDE D – Bonus Tracks

REFLECTION (Command Studios, Take 1, Wordless Vox) *

JOHN’S SONG (Take 5, Fuzz Guitar) *

WONDROUS LOVE *

SOLOMON’S SEAL

SIDE A

SALLY FREE AND EASY

THE CHERRY TREE CAROL

THE SNOWS

HIGH GERMANY

PEOPLE ON THE HIGHWAY

SIDE B

WILLY O’ WINSBURY

NO LOVE IS SORROW

JUMP BABY JUMP

LADY OF CARLISLE

SIDE C – Bonus Tracks

WHEN I GET HOME (live at Guildford Civic Hall 11/72) *

SHE MOVED THROUGH THE FAIR (live at Guildford Civic Hall 11/72) *

TRAIN SONG (live at Guildford Civic Hall 11/72) *