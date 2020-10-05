Subscribe
Pearl Jam reconfirm for BST Hyde Park 2021

They'll headline two nights in July, supported by Pixies and Idles

Sam Richards
Credit: Danny Clinch

Following the cancellation of the 2020 event, Pearl Jam have reconfirmed for American Express Presents BST Hyde Park 2021.

The band will now headline two consecutive dates in London, July 9 and 10, at which they’ll be supported by Pixies and Idles respectively.

Tickets go on general sale on Saturday (October 10) at 10am from here, starting at £70 plus booking fee. Two-day tickets are also available.

Anyone who bought tickets to Pearl Jam’s 2020 BST Hyde Park show is guaranteed tickets if they rebook – they’ll have to the opportunity to repurchase their tickets 48 hours before general sale, from 10am on Thursday (October 8).

Watch a trailer for the event below:

