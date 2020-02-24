Subscribe
Paul Weller unveils new album, On Sunset

Along with an autumn tour of UK and Ireland

Sam Richards
photo by Nicole Nodland

Paul Weller has announced that his new album will be called On Sunset. It’s due for release via Polydor on June 12.

Talking to Uncut in December, Weller described the album as “pretty soulful with some cosmic edges… very up and joyful. It’s a positive, summery-sounding record.”

“I think it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done,” he added. “The first track is called ‘Mirrorball’ – we started that last year some time. It was originally going to be a bonus track or something, then we finished it and it was about seven minutes long with all these different changes. That really got us going.”

In addition to his sold-out May dates, Weller will play another 19 shows around the UK and Ireland in the autumn, dates below. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday (February 28) at 10am. You can gain access to a pre-sale by pre-ordering On Sunset here.

Oct-29 PLYMOUTH PAVILION
Oct-30 SOUTHAMPTON GUILDHALL
Oct-31 BRIGHTON CENTRE
Nov-02 HULL BONUS ARENA
Nov-03 YORK BARBICAN
Nov-05 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL
Nov-06 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL
Nov-07 BLACKBURN KING GEORGE’S HALL
Nov-09 CARLISLE SANDS CENTRE
Nov-10 MANCHESTER APOLLO
Nov-12 DUNDEE CAIRD HALL
Nov-13 NEWCASTLE CITY HALL
Nov-14 NEWCASTLE CITY HALL
Nov-16 EDINBURGH USHER HALL
Nov-17 BRADFORD ST GEORGE’S HALL
Nov-19 LONDON BRIXTON ACADEMY
Nov-20 O2 KENTISH TOWN FORUM

Tickets will go on general sale at 10.00am on Friday 28th

