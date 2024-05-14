Paul Weller, Robert Plant, David Gilmour and more oppose “new” Steve Marriott AI recordings

A growing list of musicians have joined Steve Marriott’s children and former bandmates to protest against the release of “new” recordings featuring AI-generated versions of his vocals.

As reported by Variety, Cleopatra Records are in discussion with the Marriott estate about completing some of his unfinished demos with the aid of AI technology, though the label ultimately plans to release the recordings in their original form “for now” via three compilations.

“The Marriott Estate is due to release an AI solo album of old and new songs of my father, Steve,” said Mollie Marriott in a previously released official statement. “Sadly, the surviving family which comprises just my siblings Lesley, Toby, Tonya, and I, have nothing to do with the Estate as there was no will. It is run by my stepmother who was only with my father for two years prior to his death and has since been re-married.



“We, along with his bandmates of Humble Pie and Small Faces are looking to stop this album from happening as it would be a stain on my father’s name. Someone who was known as one of the greatest vocalists of our generation, with such a live and raw vocal, it would absolutely break his heart if he were alive to know this. This is only for money, not art nor appreciation.



“It is the start of a campaign I wish to lead against this sort of thing, where deceased artists have no rights and that everything natural in this world is truly dying, including creativity and the arts, as AI comes into play. It’s a sad world to behold.”

Advertisement

Among the artists who’ve lent support for Mollie Marriott’s campaign are Small Faces’ Kenney Jones and Humble Pie’s Peter Frampton and Jerry Shirley, along with Robert Plant, David Gilmour, Paul Weller and Paul Rodgers.

Robert Plant said, “This is a far cry from what any of us dreamt of when we set off into this wonderful world of music. We just can’t stand by and watch this unfold.”

A representative for Cleopatra Records told Variety: “Regarding the Steve Marriott AI project, we engaged in discussions with his estate about completing some of his unfinished demos with the aid of AI technology. However, we ultimately chose to release these recordings in their original form for now: ‘Steve Marriott – Get Down to It 1973-1977’; ‘Steve Marriott – Poor Man’s Rich Man 1978-1987’; ‘Steve Marriott – Out of the Blue 1987-1991.’”

Advertisement

Chris France, who has been managing director of Marriott’s estate since 1997, said that although a deal for the AI recordings does not currently exist, “that does not mean a deal will not be done with [Cleopatra] or one of several suitors who have made offers.”