Paul Weller reschedules March tourdates for later in 2021

Due to ongoing uncertainty regarding the return of live music events, Paul Weller has rescheduled his March tourdates to November and December 2021.

Tickets for the original shows remain valid. Any customers who cannot attend the new dates should seek a refund from their point of purchase.

Three extra shows have been added to the tour in Bath, Sheffield and Lincoln. Tickets for these shows go on general sale at 10am on Friday (December 11). You can sign up for access to pre-sale tickets here.

Weller’s June and July tour dates remain unchanged. Peruse his full list of UK headline dates for 2021 below:

June 2021

Thursday 24th June PLYMOUTH PAVILIONS

Friday 25th June PORTSMOUTH GUILDHALL

Saturday 26th June BRIGHTON CENTRE

Monday 28th June HULL BONUS ARENA

Tuesday 29th June YORK BARBICAN

July 2021

Thursday 1st July LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL

Friday 2nd July LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL

Sunday 4th July BLACKBURN KING GEORGE’S HALL

Monday 5th July EDINBURGH USHER HALL

Tuesday 6th July DUNDEE CAIRD HALL

Thursday 8th July MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO

Friday 9th July NEWCASTLE O2 CITY HALL

Saturday 10th July NEWCASTLE O2 CITY HALL

Monday 12th July CARLISLE SANDS CENTRE

Tuesday 13th July BRADFORD ST GEORGE’S HALL

Thursday 15th July LONDON O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON

Friday 16th July LONDON O2 FORUM KENTISH TOWN

Saturday 17th July LONDON O2 FORUM KENTISH TOWN

November 2021

Tuesday 16th November OXFORD NEW THEATRE

Wednesday 17th November BATH FORUM

Friday 19th November LIVERPOOL EVENTIM OLYMPIA

Saturday 20th November LLANDUDNO VENUE CYMRU

Monday 22nd November SOUTHAMPTON 02 GUILDHALL

Tuesday 23rd November SOUTHEND CLIFFS

Wednesday 24th November MARGATE WINTER GARDENS

Friday 26th November STOKE VICTORIA HALL

Saturday 27th November SHEFFIELD OCTAGON

Monday 29th November GLASGOW BARROWLANDS

Tuesday 30th November ABERDEEN MUSIC HALL

December 2021

Wednesday 1st December MIDDLESBROUGH TOWN HALL

Friday 3rd December NORWICH UEA LCR

Saturday 4th December LINCOLN ENGINE SHED

Sunday 5th December CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE