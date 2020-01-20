Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher and Chic for Teenage Cancer Trust shows

This year marks 30 years since the founding of the Teenage Cancer Trust charity and 20 years since they started putting on their annual concert series at the Royal Albert Hall.

The line-up for 2020’s anniversary shows has now been unveiled, featuring headline shows from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Groove Armada and Stereophonics. The latter concert will also feature a special acoustic set from Paul Weller.

Check out the dates below. Tickets go on sale from here on Friday (January 24) at 9.30am.

Advertisement

Stereophonics + Very Special Guest Paul Weller

Wednesday 25th March

Groove Armada

Thursday 26th March

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Friday 27th March

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Sunday 29th March

Additionally, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will play two shows at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on March 24 and 25. Tickets for those also go on sale on Friday at 9.30am, from here.