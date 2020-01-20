Subscribe
News

Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher and Chic for Teenage Cancer Trust shows

At London's Royal Albert Hall in March

Sam Richards
Credits: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images; Mariano Regidor/Redferns; Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Trending Now

BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

Introducing the new Uncut: Kate Bush, Peter Green, Sounds Of The New West Vol 5 and more

Among several profitable distractions during the festive break, I enjoyed following a Twitter thread about old Uncut CDs. Among...
Read more
NewsSam Richards - 0

Send us your questions for Baxter Dury

The Prince Of Tears will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The First Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Gil Scott-Heron x Makaya McCraven, The Flaming Lips x Deap Vally, St Vincent x Beck and much more…
Read more

This year marks 30 years since the founding of the Teenage Cancer Trust charity and 20 years since they started putting on their annual concert series at the Royal Albert Hall.

The line-up for 2020’s anniversary shows has now been unveiled, featuring headline shows from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Groove Armada and Stereophonics. The latter concert will also feature a special acoustic set from Paul Weller.

Check out the dates below. Tickets go on sale from here on Friday (January 24) at 9.30am.

Advertisement

Stereophonics + Very Special Guest Paul Weller
Wednesday 25th March

Groove Armada
Thursday 26th March

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Friday 27th March

Nile Rodgers & Chic
Sunday 29th March

Additionally, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will play two shows at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on March 24 and 25. Tickets for those also go on sale on Friday at 9.30am, from here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.