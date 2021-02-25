Paul Weller announces new album Fat Pop (Volume 1)

Paul Weller has announced details of a new studio album, Fat Pop (Volume 1).
The album is released by Polydor on May 14.
Weller is joined by his core band members (drummer Ben Gordelier, Steve Cradock on guitar and bassist Andy Crofts) as well as a number of guests including Andy Fairweather Low (“Testify”), Leah Weller (“Shades Of Blue”) and The Mysterines’ Lia Metcalfe (“True”). Steve Cradock has co-written “Still Glides The Stream”.
Tracklisting for Fat Pop (Volume 1) is:
Cosmic Fringes
True
Fat Pop
Shade Of Blue
Glad Fimes
Cobweb/Connections
Testify
That Pleasure
Failed
Moving Canvas
In Better Times
Still Glides The Stream