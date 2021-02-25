Paul Weller announces new album Fat Pop (Volume 1)

Paul Weller has announced details of a new studio album, Fat Pop (Volume 1).

The album is released by Polydor on May 14.

Weller is joined by his core band members (drummer Ben Gordelier, Steve Cradock on guitar and bassist Andy Crofts) as well as a number of guests including Andy Fairweather Low (“Testify”), Leah Weller (“Shades Of Blue”) and The Mysterines’ Lia Metcalfe (“True”). Steve Cradock has co-written “Still Glides The Stream”.

Tracklisting for Fat Pop (Volume 1) is:

Cosmic Fringes

True

Fat Pop

Shade Of Blue

Glad Fimes

Cobweb/Connections

Testify

That Pleasure

Failed

Moving Canvas

In Better Times

Still Glides The Stream