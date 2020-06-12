Paul McCartney unveils deluxe reissue packages for Flaming Pie

The latest Paul McCartney album to get the Archive Collection treatment is 1997’s Flaming Pie, which will be reissued in various formats via MPL/Capitol/UMe on July 31.

The hefty 5CD/2DVD/4LP Collector’s Edition – priced at £520 – features the remastered album cut at half speed across two LPs; a hand-stamped white label vinyl featuring home recordings; “The Ballad Of The Skeletons” 12” single with vinyl etching and poster; an exclusive marbled art print portfolio housing six Linda McCartney art prints; plus all manner of bonus audio, video and written content. Watch the unboxing video below:

There is also a £250 deluxe edition and less wallet-busting 3xLP and 2xCD formats, featuring numerous demos, out-takes and home recordings; plus a standard 2xLP edition featuring just the remastered original album.

Take a closer look at all the new Flaming Pie formats and pre-order here.