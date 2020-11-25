Subscribe
Paul McCartney delays release of McCartney III to December 18

In the meantime, you can watch a new album trailer

Sam Richards
Credit: © Mary McCartney

Paul McCartney has been forced to delay the release of his hugely anticipated new “all Paul” album McCartney III because of “unforeseeable production delays”.

The album will now be released on December 18. In the meantime, you can watch a new trailer for McCartney III below, featuring an excerpt of the album track “The Kiss Of Venus”.

McCartney III is available for pre-order in multiple formats here. You can also now pre-order the McCartney III songbook, featuring piano/vocal/guitar arrangements of all the songs from the album.

You can read much more about McCartney III in the current issue of Uncut, featuring an exclusive interview with Macca himself. Find it in UK shops now, or order a copy online by clicking here.

Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
Uncut - 0
Uncut’s series of specials continues with Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89), which presents every record Bowie made during that time,...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 2 (1977-89)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
Magazines

Uncut – January 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Once in a lifetime… Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the arty, unparalleled Talking Heads. From the nervy minimalism of their debut to the...
Magazines

Talking Heads – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Magazines

Uncut – December 2020

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
“You may say I’m a dreamer…” Every album reviewed. Unmissable archive interviews rediscovered. A revolutionary solo journey, in full. Presenting the definitive 148-page tribute...
Publications

John Lennon – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Magazines

Uncut – November 2020

Buy Now

