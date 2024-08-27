Oasis announce UK and Ireland shows

Oasis have announced their first live dates for 16 years.
Liam and Noel Gallagher will play 14 shows in the UK and Ireland beginning in July 2025.
The news comes two days before the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut album, Definitely Maybe, which was released on August 29, 1994. A Deluxe 30th Anniversary Edition of Definitely Maybe is released on Friday, August 30.
Tickets for the UK dates go on sale from 9am on Saturday, August 31 and will be available from Ticketmaster, Gigs And Tours and See Tickets.
Dublin tickets will be available from 8am that same day from Ticketmaster.
The shows are:
JULY 2025
4th – Cardiff, Principality Stadium
5th – Cardiff, Principality Stadium
11th – Manchester, Heaton Park
12th – Manchester, Heaton Park
19th – Manchester, Heaton Park
20th – Manchester, Heaton Park
25th – London, Wembley Stadium
26th – London, Wembley Stadium
AUGUST 2025
2nd – London, Wembley Stadium
3rd – London, Wembley Stadium
8th – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
9th – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
16th – Dublin, Croke Park
17th – Dublin, Croke Park
