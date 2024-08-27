Oasis announce UK and Ireland shows

Oasis have announced their first live dates for 16 years.

Liam and Noel Gallagher will play 14 shows in the UK and Ireland beginning in July 2025.

JIMI HENDRIX, A BIG STAR CD, GILLIAN WELCH, FONTAINES D.C. AND MORE – ORDER YOUR COPY OF THE NEW UNCUT HERE!

Advertisement

The news comes two days before the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut album, Definitely Maybe, which was released on August 29, 1994. A Deluxe 30th Anniversary Edition of Definitely Maybe is released on Friday, August 30.

Tickets for the UK dates go on sale from 9am on Saturday, August 31 and will be available from Ticketmaster, Gigs And Tours and See Tickets.

Dublin tickets will be available from 8am that same day from Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

The shows are:

JULY 2025

4th – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th – Manchester, Heaton Park

12th – Manchester, Heaton Park

19th – Manchester, Heaton Park

20th – Manchester, Heaton Park

25th – London, Wembley Stadium

26th – London, Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025

2nd – London, Wembley Stadium

3rd – London, Wembley Stadium

8th – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th – Dublin, Croke Park

17th – Dublin, Croke Park

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.