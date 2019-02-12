Nile Rodgers to curate Meltdown 2019

The festival takes place at London's Southbank Centre on August 3-11

Chic bandleader Nile Rodgers has been unveiled as the curator of this year’s Meltdown festival, taking place at London’s Southbank Centre on August 3-11.

He will hand-pick the line-up for the nine-day festival, with the first acts being announced in April.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

“To be able to curate and produce nine days of live music for the city of London, the UK and music enthusiasts visiting from all over the world is truly a dream come true,” said Rodgers. “Anyone who knows my career knows that funk, disco, jazz, soul, classical, pop, new wave, R&B, fusion, punk, rock, Afrobeat, electronic and dance music all play a role and you can expect that to be reflected in the performances we are planning. It’s all about the groove and this August everyone in London will be dancing to incredible live performances!”

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The March 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Leonard Cohen on the cover. Inside, you’ll find David Bowie, Bob Marley, The Yardbirds, Lambchop, Jessica Pratt, Crass, Neu!, Sean Ono Lennon and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Cass McCombs, Sleaford Mods, Julia Jacklin and Royal Trux.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.