Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds reschedule European tour for spring 2021

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have rescheduled their UK and European tour, originally due to start this month, for spring 2021.

Tickets remain valid for the new dates, as follows:

Saturday 10 April Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

Sunday 11 April Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tuesday 13 April Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK

Thursday 15 April The O2, London, UK

Friday 16 April The O2, London, UK

Sunday 18 April First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

Tuesday 20 April The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK

Wednesday 21 April Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

Friday 23 April 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Saturday 24 April 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Monday 26 April Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK

Wednesday 28 April AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Thursday 29 April Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

Saturday 1 May Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Sunday 2 May Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tuesday 4 May Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden

Wednesday 5 May Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

Friday 7 May Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany

Saturday 8 May Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

Monday 10 May Arena Gliwice, Gliwice, Poland

Wednesday 12 May Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

Thursday 13 May László Papp Budapest Sportaréna, Budapest, Hungary

Saturday 15 May Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia

Monday 17 May O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Wednesday 19 May Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

Thursday 20 May Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

Sunday 23 May WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain

Monday 24 May Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal

Thursday 27 May Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

Friday 28 May Zénith Toulouse Métropole, Toulouse, France

Monday 31 May Rome Palazzo dello Sport, Rome, Italy

Thursday 3 June Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

Monday 7 June Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel

Tickets are still available for most of the UK shows, which feature special guest Courtney Barnett, from here.