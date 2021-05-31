Subscribe
News

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds add more dates to 2022 European tour

After cancelling their 2021 headlining run, the band are back on the road next summer

By Will Richards
Nick Cave announces 2022 tour dates Europe
Nick Cave. Credit: Getty Images

Trending Now

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have added more dates to their 2022 European tour – see the full schedule below.

The band announced the first round of dates for their upcoming tour earlier this month, after being forced to cancel a 2021 tour of Europe and the UK due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

After announcing initial dates in Greece, Germany, Sweden, Norway and more, the band have now announced further shows in Spain, Poland, France and beyond, including a headline slot at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival.

Advertisement

See the full list of dates below, with tickets on sale here. Details of more shows are promised soon.

June 2022

4 – Barcelona, Primavera Sound
6 – Lyon, Les Nuits de Fourviere
7 – Lyon, Les Nuits de Fourviere
15 – Athens, Release Athens Festival
21 – Zagreb, INmusic Festival
23 – Prague, Metronome Festival
27 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena
29 – Berlin, Waldbühne

July 2022

1 – Belfort, Les Eurockennes de Belfort
7 – Trencin, Pohoda Festival

August 2022

3 – Rastatt, Residenzschloss
5 – Klam, Castle Clam
7 – Gilwice, Arena Gilwice
8 – Gdansk, Ergo Arena
11 – Oslo, Øya Festival
12 – Gothenburg, Way Out West Festival

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ original 2021 European tour dates were set to be focused around the band’s 2019 album Ghosteen.

During the coronavirus pandemic, though, Cave and bandmate Warren Ellis teamed up to write and record the surprise album Carnage, which arrived in February.

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More