Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds add more dates to 2022 European tour

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have added more dates to their 2022 European tour – see the full schedule below.
The band announced the first round of dates for their upcoming tour earlier this month, after being forced to cancel a 2021 tour of Europe and the UK due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
After announcing initial dates in Greece, Germany, Sweden, Norway and more, the band have now announced further shows in Spain, Poland, France and beyond, including a headline slot at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival.
See the full list of dates below, with tickets on sale here. Details of more shows are promised soon.
June 2022
4 – Barcelona, Primavera Sound
6 – Lyon, Les Nuits de Fourviere
7 – Lyon, Les Nuits de Fourviere
15 – Athens, Release Athens Festival
21 – Zagreb, INmusic Festival
23 – Prague, Metronome Festival
27 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena
29 – Berlin, Waldbühne
July 2022
1 – Belfort, Les Eurockennes de Belfort
7 – Trencin, Pohoda Festival
August 2022
3 – Rastatt, Residenzschloss
5 – Klam, Castle Clam
7 – Gilwice, Arena Gilwice
8 – Gdansk, Ergo Arena
11 – Oslo, Øya Festival
12 – Gothenburg, Way Out West Festival
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ original 2021 European tour dates were set to be focused around the band’s 2019 album Ghosteen.
During the coronavirus pandemic, though, Cave and bandmate Warren Ellis teamed up to write and record the surprise album Carnage, which arrived in February.