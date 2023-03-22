New T. Rex box set asks, Whatever Happened To The Teenage Dream?

Marc Bolan and T. Rex‘s 1973 is under the microscope in a new box set from Demon.

Whatever Happened To The Teenage Dream? is released on May 26 by Demon. The 4CD and 5LP sets include the Tanx and Zinc Alloy albums, along with the non-album hit singles & B-sides, including “Children Of The Revolution”, “Solid Gold Easy Action”, “20th Century Boy” and “The Groover” as well demos and outtakes from both albums. The sets also focus on Bolan’s initial forays into soul music and highlights from the unfinished album he wrote and produced for the American singer ‘Sister’ Pat Hall. There is also a single album anthology entitled Songwriter: 1973.

Both the 4CD & 5LP sets feature a brand new essay along with many previously unpublished photos taken by Keith Morris, as well as ephemera from the era.

Demon Records will also reissue T. Rex’s 1973 singles as 1000-only limited edition 7” picture discs featuring photos from the Keith Morris archive, beginning with “20th Century Boy”.

See the tracklisting below for the various formats, which are available to pre-order here.

WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE TEENAGE DREAM? 1973 4-CD SET

CD 1: TANX

1. Tenement Lady

2. Rapids

3. Mister Mister

4. Broken-Hearted Blues

5. Shock Rock

6. Country Honey

7. Electric Slim And The Factory Hen

8. Mad Donna

9. Born To Boogie

10. Life Is Strange

11. The Street And Babe Shadow

12. Highway Knees

13. Left Hand Luke And The Beggar Boys

BONUS 45 CUTS

14. Children Of The Revolution

15. Jitterbug Love

16. Sunken Rags

17. Solid Gold Easy Action

18. Xmas Riff

19. 20th Century Boy

20. Free Angel

CD 2: ZINC ALLOY AND THE HIDDEN RIDERS OF TOMORROW/A CREAMED CAGE IN AUGUST

1. Venus Loon

2. Sound Pit

3. Explosive Mouth

4. Galaxy

5. Change

6. Nameless Wildness

7. Teenage Dream [single version]

8. Liquid Gang

9. Carsmile Smith And The Old One

10. You’ve Got To Jive To Stay Alive – Spanish Midnight

11. Interstellar Soul

12. Painless Persuasion v The Meathawk Immaculate

13. The Avengers (Superbad)

14. The Leopards Featuring Gardenia & The Mighty Slug

BONUS 45 CUTS

15. The Groover

16. Midnight

17. Truck On (Tyke)

18. Sitting Here

19. Satisfaction Pony

CD 3: PRIVATE NUMBERS

TANX ERA

1. Jitterbug Love

2. Electric Slim And The Factory Hen [alias You Got The Look]

3. Highway Knees

4. Mad Donna

5. Mister Mister

6. Country Honey

7. Rapids

8. Life Is Strange

9. The Street & Babe Shadow

10. Darling

11. Free Angel

12. Left Hand Luke And The Beggar Boys

ZINC ALLOY ERA

13. Change

14. Galaxy

15. Carsmile Smith & The Old One

16. Spanish Midnight

17. Sitting There [Sitting Here]

18. Gardenia & The Mighty Slug

19. The Groover

20. Dance In The Midnight

21. Saturation Syncopation

22. Delanie

23. Saturday Night

24. Till Dawn

25. Stand By Me

CD 4: LOOK TO YOUR SOUL

T. REX

1. Hope You Enjoy The Show

BIG CARROT

2. Black Jack

3. Squint Eye Mangle

T. REX – ZINC ALLOY OUTTAKES

4. The Avengers (Superbad)

5. Look To Your Soul

6. Down Home Lady

7. All My Love

SISTER PAT HALL

8. When I Was A Child

9. Ghetto Baby

10. Sailors Of The Highway

11. Jitterbug Love

12. High

13. City Port

14. Sunken Rags

15. Do Your Thing

16. Tell Me

T. REX

17. Sky Church Music

18. Teenage Dream [Top Of The Pops version]

WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE TEENAGE DREAM? 1973 5-LP SET

LP 1: TANX

SIDE A

1. Tenement Lady

2. Rapids

3. Mister Mister

4. Broken-Hearted Blues

5. Shock Rock

6. Country Honey

7. Electric Slim And The Factory Hen

SIDE B

1. Mad Donna

2. Born To Boogie

3. Life Is Strange

4. The Street And Babe Shadow

5. Highway Knees

6. Left Hand Luke And The Beggar Boys

LP2: ZINC ALLOY AND THE HIDDEN RIDERS OF TOMORROW/A CREAMED CAGE IN AUGUST

SIDE A

1. Venus Loon

2. Sound Pit

3. Explosive Mouth

4. Galaxy

5. Change

6. Nameless Wildness

7. Teenage Dream [single version]

SIDE B

1. Liquid Gang

2. Carsmile Smith And The Old One

3. You’ve Got To Jive To Stay Alive – Spanish Midnight

4. Interstellar Soul

5. Painless Persuasion v The Meathawk Immaculate

6. The Avengers (Superbad)

7. The Leopards Featuring Gardenia & The Mighty Slug

LP3: HITS AND FLIPS: THE SINGLES

SIDE A

1. Children Of The Revolution

2. Jitterbug Love

3. Sunken Rags

4. Solid Gold Easy Action

5. Xmas Riff

6. 20th Century Boy

7. Free Angel

SIDE B

1. The Groover

2. Midnight

3. Truck On (Tyke)

4. Sitting Here

5. Satisfaction Pony

6. Black Jack [by Big Carrot]

7. Squint Eye Mangle [by Big Carrot]

LP 4: PRIVATE NUMBERS

SIDE A: TANX ERA

1. Jitterbug Love

2. Electric Slim And The Factory Hen [alias You Got The Look]

3. Highway Knees

4. Mad Donna

5. Mister Mister

6. Country Honey

7. Rapids

8. Life Is Strange

9. The Street & Babe Shadow

10. Darling

11. Free Angel

12. Left Hand Luke And The Beggar Boys

SIDE B: ZINC ALLOY ERA

1. Change

2. Galaxy

3. Spanish Midnight

4. The Groover

5. Dance In The Midnight

6. Saturation Syncopation

7. Delanie

8. Saturday Night

9. Till Dawn

LP 5: LOOK TO YOUR SOUL

SIDE A

T. REX

1. Hope You Enjoy The Show

2. Look To Your Soul

3. Down Home Lady

SISTER PAT HALL

4 When I Was A Child

5. Ghetto Baby

6. Sailors Of The Highway

7. City Port

8. Jitterbug Love

SIDE B

1. High

2. Sunken Rags

3. Do Your Thing

4. Tell Me

T. REX

5. Sky Church Music

6. Teenage Dream [Top Of The Pops version]

MARC BOLAN SONGWRITER: 1973 1-LP

SIDE A

1. Midnight [Master Version] 2:45

2. Down Home Lady [Version 4] 1:42

3. Sitting Here [Original B-Side] 2:20

4. Saturation Syncopation (Alias All Alone) [Version 3] 3:23

5. Satisfaction Pony [Original B-Side] 2:49

6. The Avengers (Superbad) [Solo Electric] 2:49

7. Change [Album Version] 2:47

8. Liquid Gang [Working Version] 2:53

SIDE B

1. Sound Pit [Album Version] 2:50

2. Spanish Midnight [Demo] 0:34

3. Galaxy [Album Version] 1:49

4. Look To Your Soul [Demo] 1:53

5. Teenage Dream [Original A-Side] 4:57

6. Jitterbug Love [By Pat Hall] 2:38

7. Truck On (Tyke) [Original A-Side] 3:08

8. Till Dawn [Take 3] 3:52