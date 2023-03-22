New T. Rex box set asks, Whatever Happened To The Teenage Dream?

Marc Bolan and T. Rex‘s 1973 is under the microscope in a new box set from Demon.
Whatever Happened To The Teenage Dream? is released on May 26 by Demon. The 4CD and 5LP sets include the Tanx and Zinc Alloy albums, along with the non-album hit singles & B-sides, including “Children Of The Revolution”, “Solid Gold Easy Action”, “20th Century Boy” and “The Groover” as well demos and outtakes from both albums. The sets also focus on Bolan’s initial forays into soul music and highlights from the unfinished album he wrote and produced for the American singer ‘Sister’ Pat Hall. There is also a single album anthology entitled Songwriter: 1973.
Both the 4CD & 5LP sets feature a brand new essay along with many previously unpublished photos taken by Keith Morris, as well as ephemera from the era.
Demon Records will also reissue T. Rex’s 1973 singles as 1000-only limited edition 7” picture discs featuring photos from the Keith Morris archive, beginning with “20th Century Boy”.
See the tracklisting below for the various formats, which are available to pre-order here.
WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE TEENAGE DREAM? 1973 4-CD SET
CD 1: TANX
1. Tenement Lady
2. Rapids
3. Mister Mister
4. Broken-Hearted Blues
5. Shock Rock
6. Country Honey
7. Electric Slim And The Factory Hen
8. Mad Donna
9. Born To Boogie
10. Life Is Strange
11. The Street And Babe Shadow
12. Highway Knees
13. Left Hand Luke And The Beggar Boys
BONUS 45 CUTS
14. Children Of The Revolution
15. Jitterbug Love
16. Sunken Rags
17. Solid Gold Easy Action
18. Xmas Riff
19. 20th Century Boy
20. Free Angel
CD 2: ZINC ALLOY AND THE HIDDEN RIDERS OF TOMORROW/A CREAMED CAGE IN AUGUST
1. Venus Loon
2. Sound Pit
3. Explosive Mouth
4. Galaxy
5. Change
6. Nameless Wildness
7. Teenage Dream [single version]
8. Liquid Gang
9. Carsmile Smith And The Old One
10. You’ve Got To Jive To Stay Alive – Spanish Midnight
11. Interstellar Soul
12. Painless Persuasion v The Meathawk Immaculate
13. The Avengers (Superbad)
14. The Leopards Featuring Gardenia & The Mighty Slug
BONUS 45 CUTS
15. The Groover
16. Midnight
17. Truck On (Tyke)
18. Sitting Here
19. Satisfaction Pony
CD 3: PRIVATE NUMBERS
TANX ERA
1. Jitterbug Love
2. Electric Slim And The Factory Hen [alias You Got The Look]
3. Highway Knees
4. Mad Donna
5. Mister Mister
6. Country Honey
7. Rapids
8. Life Is Strange
9. The Street & Babe Shadow
10. Darling
11. Free Angel
12. Left Hand Luke And The Beggar Boys
ZINC ALLOY ERA
13. Change
14. Galaxy
15. Carsmile Smith & The Old One
16. Spanish Midnight
17. Sitting There [Sitting Here]
18. Gardenia & The Mighty Slug
19. The Groover
20. Dance In The Midnight
21. Saturation Syncopation
22. Delanie
23. Saturday Night
24. Till Dawn
25. Stand By Me
CD 4: LOOK TO YOUR SOUL
T. REX
1. Hope You Enjoy The Show
BIG CARROT
2. Black Jack
3. Squint Eye Mangle
T. REX – ZINC ALLOY OUTTAKES
4. The Avengers (Superbad)
5. Look To Your Soul
6. Down Home Lady
7. All My Love
SISTER PAT HALL
8. When I Was A Child
9. Ghetto Baby
10. Sailors Of The Highway
11. Jitterbug Love
12. High
13. City Port
14. Sunken Rags
15. Do Your Thing
16. Tell Me
T. REX
17. Sky Church Music
18. Teenage Dream [Top Of The Pops version]
WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE TEENAGE DREAM? 1973 5-LP SET
LP 1: TANX
SIDE A
1. Tenement Lady
2. Rapids
3. Mister Mister
4. Broken-Hearted Blues
5. Shock Rock
6. Country Honey
7. Electric Slim And The Factory Hen
SIDE B
1. Mad Donna
2. Born To Boogie
3. Life Is Strange
4. The Street And Babe Shadow
5. Highway Knees
6. Left Hand Luke And The Beggar Boys
LP2: ZINC ALLOY AND THE HIDDEN RIDERS OF TOMORROW/A CREAMED CAGE IN AUGUST
SIDE A
1. Venus Loon
2. Sound Pit
3. Explosive Mouth
4. Galaxy
5. Change
6. Nameless Wildness
7. Teenage Dream [single version]
SIDE B
1. Liquid Gang
2. Carsmile Smith And The Old One
3. You’ve Got To Jive To Stay Alive – Spanish Midnight
4. Interstellar Soul
5. Painless Persuasion v The Meathawk Immaculate
6. The Avengers (Superbad)
7. The Leopards Featuring Gardenia & The Mighty Slug
LP3: HITS AND FLIPS: THE SINGLES
SIDE A
1. Children Of The Revolution
2. Jitterbug Love
3. Sunken Rags
4. Solid Gold Easy Action
5. Xmas Riff
6. 20th Century Boy
7. Free Angel
SIDE B
1. The Groover
2. Midnight
3. Truck On (Tyke)
4. Sitting Here
5. Satisfaction Pony
6. Black Jack [by Big Carrot]
7. Squint Eye Mangle [by Big Carrot]
LP 4: PRIVATE NUMBERS
SIDE A: TANX ERA
1. Jitterbug Love
2. Electric Slim And The Factory Hen [alias You Got The Look]
3. Highway Knees
4. Mad Donna
5. Mister Mister
6. Country Honey
7. Rapids
8. Life Is Strange
9. The Street & Babe Shadow
10. Darling
11. Free Angel
12. Left Hand Luke And The Beggar Boys
SIDE B: ZINC ALLOY ERA
1. Change
2. Galaxy
3. Spanish Midnight
4. The Groover
5. Dance In The Midnight
6. Saturation Syncopation
7. Delanie
8. Saturday Night
9. Till Dawn
LP 5: LOOK TO YOUR SOUL
SIDE A
T. REX
1. Hope You Enjoy The Show
2. Look To Your Soul
3. Down Home Lady
SISTER PAT HALL
4 When I Was A Child
5. Ghetto Baby
6. Sailors Of The Highway
7. City Port
8. Jitterbug Love
SIDE B
1. High
2. Sunken Rags
3. Do Your Thing
4. Tell Me
T. REX
5. Sky Church Music
6. Teenage Dream [Top Of The Pops version]
MARC BOLAN SONGWRITER: 1973 1-LP
SIDE A
1. Midnight [Master Version] 2:45
2. Down Home Lady [Version 4] 1:42
3. Sitting Here [Original B-Side] 2:20
4. Saturation Syncopation (Alias All Alone) [Version 3] 3:23
5. Satisfaction Pony [Original B-Side] 2:49
6. The Avengers (Superbad) [Solo Electric] 2:49
7. Change [Album Version] 2:47
8. Liquid Gang [Working Version] 2:53
SIDE B
1. Sound Pit [Album Version] 2:50
2. Spanish Midnight [Demo] 0:34
3. Galaxy [Album Version] 1:49
4. Look To Your Soul [Demo] 1:53
5. Teenage Dream [Original A-Side] 4:57
6. Jitterbug Love [By Pat Hall] 2:38
7. Truck On (Tyke) [Original A-Side] 3:08
8. Till Dawn [Take 3] 3:52