New Order announce Education Entertainment Recreation (Live At Alexandra Palace)

New Order have announced that a live album and concert film of their November 2018 show at London’s Alexandra Palace will be released on May 7.
Education Entertainment Recreation (Live At Alexandra Palace) will be released in 2xCD audio, 3xLP and 2xCD + BluRay formats, plus as a limited edition box set featuring all formats with a book and art prints.
Check out the tracklisting and a video clip of “Sub-culture” below, and pre-order here.
1. Das Rheingold: Vorspiel (intro music)
2. Singularity
3. Regret
4. Love Vigilantes
5. Ultraviolence
6. Disorder
7. Crystal
8. Academic
9. Your Silent Face
10. Tutti Frutti
11. Sub-culture
12. Bizarre Love Triangle
13. Vanishing Point
14. Waiting for the Sirens Call
15. Plastic
16. The Perfect Kiss
17. True Faith
18. Blue Monday
19. Temptation
20. Atmosphere
21. Decades
22. Love Will Tear Us Apart