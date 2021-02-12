New Order announce Education Entertainment Recreation (Live At Alexandra Palace)

New Order have announced that a live album and concert film of their November 2018 show at London’s Alexandra Palace will be released on May 7.

Education Entertainment Recreation (Live At Alexandra Palace) will be released in 2xCD audio, 3xLP and 2xCD + BluRay formats, plus as a limited edition box set featuring all formats with a book and art prints.

Check out the tracklisting and a video clip of “Sub-culture” below, and pre-order here.

1. Das Rheingold: Vorspiel (intro music)

2. Singularity

3. Regret

4. Love Vigilantes

5. Ultraviolence

6. Disorder

7. Crystal

8. Academic

9. Your Silent Face

10. Tutti Frutti

11. Sub-culture

12. Bizarre Love Triangle

13. Vanishing Point

14. Waiting for the Sirens Call

15. Plastic

16. The Perfect Kiss

17. True Faith

18. Blue Monday

19. Temptation

20. Atmosphere

21. Decades

22. Love Will Tear Us Apart