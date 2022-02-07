New Kraftwerk remix compilation coming to CD and vinyl next month

Kraftwerk have announced details of a new remix compilation, coming to CD and vinyl formats next month.

Hot Chip, Orbital and William Orbit have all contributed to Kraftwerk Remixes, among others, which features 19 tracks and is due out on March 25.

The remixes feature Kraftwerk songs from the 1991-2021 period and see the band remixing themselves alongside a host of other contributors.

Kraftwerk Remixes will be available on triple heavyweight black vinyl LP, double CD and triple coloured vinyl. Pre-order your copy here and see the tracklist below.

KRAFTWERK – REMIXES

released on Friday 25th March on triple, heavyweight black vinyl and double CD.

Limited, coloured vinyl edition, exclusive to the official Kling Klang webstore, pre-order now .https://t.co/BFDr7QzDIS pic.twitter.com/PIpcGN3KBa — Kraftwerk (@kraftwerk) February 2, 2022

Side A

1. “Non Stop”

2. “Robotnik” (Kling Klang Mix)

3. “Robotronik” (Kling Klang Mix)

Side B

1. “Home Computer” (2021 Single Edit)

2. “Radioactivity” (William Orbit Hardcore Remix – Kling Klang Edit)

3. “Radioactivity” (François Kervorkian 12″ Remix)

Side C

1. “Expo 2000” (Kling Klang Mix 2002)

2. “Expo 2000” (Francois K and Rob Rives Mix)

3. “Expo 2000” (Kling Klang Mix 2001)

Side D

1. “Expo 2000” (DJ Rolando Mix)

2. “Expo 2000” (Orbital Mix)

4. “Expo 2000” (Ur Thought 3 Mix)

Side E

1. “Aéro Dynamik” (Kling Klang Dynamix)

2. “Aéro Dynamik” (Alex Gopher / Etienne de Crecy Dynamik Mix)

3. “Aéro Dynamik” (Francois K Aero Mix)

Side F

1. “Tour De France” (Etape 2) [Edit]

2. “Aéro Dynamik” (Intelligent Design Mix by Hot Chip)

3. “La Forme” (King of the Mountains Mix by Hot Chip)

Kraftwerk are set to make their return to touring this year, playing a 2022 North American tour, headlining London’s Field Day as part of All Points East and playing new Spanish festival Cala Mijas alongside Arctic Monkeys and more in September.

The German electronic music pioneers were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame last October.