New Joe Strummer solo compilation unveiled

A new Joe Strummer solo compilation entitled Assembly will be released by Dark Horse/BMG on March 26.

The 16-track album features a mix of singles, fan favourites and rarities, plus three previously unreleased versions of classic Clash tracks, including an acoustic “Junco Partner” and live performances of “Rudie Can’t Fail” and “I Fought The Law”, performed by Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros at London’s Brixton Academy on November 24, 2001.

Assembly includes exclusive liner notes by lifelong Strummer fan, Jakob Dylan.

check out the tracklisting below:

Coma Girl

Johnny Appleseed

I Fought The Law (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *

Tony Adams

Sleepwalk

Love Kills

Get Down Moses

X-Ray Style

Mondo Bongo

Rudie Can’t Fail (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *

At The Border, Guy

Long Shadow

Forbidden City

Yalla Yalla

Redemption Song

Junco Partner (Acoustic) *

* PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

