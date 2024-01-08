Neil Young’s Dume to receive first vinyl release on Feb 23

Previously released as part of his Archives Vol II box set in 2020, Neil Young’s Dume will receive a standalone vinyl release via Reprise on February 23.
In the mid-’70s, Neil Young, Crazy Horse and producer David Briggs were living in the Point Dume area of Malibu. Zuma, named after the beach they lived near, came together in wide-open sessions. In assembling Dume – initially released as Disc 8 of the Archives Vol II box set – Young’s unfolding plan was to weave songs from the album with unreleased tracks and mixes from that period.
You can pre-order the limited-edition all-analogue vinyl pressing of Dume here and peruse the tracklisting below:
Side A
- ‘Ride My Llama’
- ‘Cortez The Killer’*
- ‘Don’t Cry No Tears’*
- ‘Born To Run’
Side B
- ‘Barstool Blues’*
- ‘Danger Bird’*
- ‘Stupid Girl’*
- ‘Kansas’
Side C
- ‘Powderfinger’
- ‘Hawaii’
- ‘Drive Back’*
Side D
- ‘Lookin’ For A Love’*
- ‘Pardon My Heart’*
- ‘Too Far Gone’
- ‘Pocahontas’
- ‘No One Seems To Know’
*Recording originally featured on Zuma. All other songs are non-album tracks.
