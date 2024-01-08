Subscribe
Advertisement
News

Neil Young’s Dume to receive first vinyl release on Feb 23

The album collects 16 songs from the Zuma era

By Sam Richards

Trending Now

Previously released as part of his Archives Vol II box set in 2020, Neil Young’s Dume will receive a standalone vinyl release via Reprise on February 23.

CLICK HERE TO GET A COPY OF THE NEW UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR

In the mid-’70s, Neil Young, Crazy Horse and producer David Briggs were living in the Point Dume area of Malibu. Zuma, named after the beach they lived near, came together in wide-open sessions. In assembling Dume – initially released as Disc 8 of the Archives Vol II box set – Young’s unfolding plan was to weave songs from the album with unreleased tracks and mixes from that period.

Advertisement

You can pre-order the limited-edition all-analogue vinyl pressing of Dume here and peruse the tracklisting below:

Side A

  1. ‘Ride My Llama’
  2. ‘Cortez The Killer’*
  3. ‘Don’t Cry No Tears’*
  4. ‘Born To Run’

Side B

Advertisement
  1. ‘Barstool Blues’*
  2. ‘Danger Bird’*
  3. ‘Stupid Girl’*
  4. ‘Kansas’

Side C

  1. ‘Powderfinger’
  2. ‘Hawaii’
  3. ‘Drive Back’*

Side D

  1. ‘Lookin’ For A Love’*
  2. ‘Pardon My Heart’*
  3. ‘Too Far Gone’
  4. ‘Pocahontas’
  5. ‘No One Seems To Know’

*Recording originally featured on Zuma. All other songs are non-album tracks.

You can read much more about Neil Young in the cover story of the new issue of Uncut, on sale now!

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Advertisement

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 26% when you subscribe online

Learn More