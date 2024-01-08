Neil Young’s Dume to receive first vinyl release on Feb 23

Previously released as part of his Archives Vol II box set in 2020, Neil Young’s Dume will receive a standalone vinyl release via Reprise on February 23.

CLICK HERE TO GET A COPY OF THE NEW UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR

In the mid-’70s, Neil Young, Crazy Horse and producer David Briggs were living in the Point Dume area of Malibu. Zuma, named after the beach they lived near, came together in wide-open sessions. In assembling Dume – initially released as Disc 8 of the Archives Vol II box set – Young’s unfolding plan was to weave songs from the album with unreleased tracks and mixes from that period.

Advertisement

You can pre-order the limited-edition all-analogue vinyl pressing of Dume here and peruse the tracklisting below:

Side A

‘Ride My Llama’ ‘Cortez The Killer’* ‘Don’t Cry No Tears’* ‘Born To Run’

Side B

Advertisement

‘Barstool Blues’* ‘Danger Bird’* ‘Stupid Girl’* ‘Kansas’

Side C

‘Powderfinger’ ‘Hawaii’ ‘Drive Back’*

Side D

‘Lookin’ For A Love’* ‘Pardon My Heart’* ‘Too Far Gone’ ‘Pocahontas’ ‘No One Seems To Know’

*Recording originally featured on Zuma. All other songs are non-album tracks.

You can read much more about Neil Young in the cover story of the new issue of Uncut, on sale now!