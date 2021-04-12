Neil Young to release Island In The Sun

Neil Young has confirmed he plans to release his ‘lost’ 1982 album, Island In The Sun.

Renamed Johnny’s Island, the album “includes a majority of unrelated tracks including ‘Big Pearl’, ‘Island In The Sun,’ and ‘Love Hotel’, plus others you may have heard before,” Young wrote on his official website. “It’s a beautiful record coming to you soon.”

Island In The Sun is the latest in a slew of previously unreleased albums from Young’s capacious archives, including Hitchhiker, Homegrown and Odeon Budokan.

Advertisement

Young’s ‘lost’ Crazy Horse album, Toast, dating from the early aughts, is also due for release.

Meanwhile, you can buy Uncut’s updated deluxe Ultimate Music Guide by clicking here – the full story, from Buffalo Springfield to Colorado and Archives Vol 11.