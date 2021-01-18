Subscribe
Neil Young sets release date for Way Down In The Rust Bucket

1990 live album and film coming on Feb 26 – hear a track now

Sam Richards

Neil Young has confirmed that his live album and film Way Down In The Rust Bucket will be released by Reprise on February 26.

It’s the document of a Crazy Horse live show captured at The Catalyst in Santa Cruz on November 13, 1990, just after the recording of Ragged Glory.

The three-hour set features the live debuts of many songs from that album, as well as “Danger Bird” from 1975’s Zuma. Hear “Country Home” below:

Way Down In the Rust Bucket will be released in numerous formats, including a deluxe edition boxset containing a DVD of the concert, alongside four LPs and two CDs. The DVD contains an additional 13-minute performance of “Cowgirl In The Sand” that doesn’t appear on the vinyl or CD editions. There will also be 4xLP vinyl box set and a 2xCD set. Pre-order here.

Watch a trailer for Way Down In The Rust Bucket and check out the tracklisting below:

1. ‘Country Home’
2. ‘Surfer Joe and Moe the Sleaze’
3. ‘Love to Burn’
4. ‘Days That Used to Be’
5. ‘Bite the Bullet’
6. ‘Cinnamon Girl’
7. ‘Farmer John’

#. ‘Cowgirl In The Sand’ (exclusive to the DVD only)
8. ‘Over and Over’
9. ‘Danger Bird’
10. ‘Don’t Cry No Tears’
11. ‘Sedan Delivery’
12. ‘Roll Another Number (For the Road)’
13. ‘Fuckin’ Up’
14. ‘T-Bone’
15. ‘Homegrown’
16. ‘Mansion on the Hill’
17. ‘Like a Hurricane’
18. ‘Love and Only Love’
19. ‘Cortez the Killer’

