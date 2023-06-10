Neil Young announces first tour since 2019

Neil Young has announced details of his first tour since 2019.
He broke the news during a Zoom to subscribers of Neil Young Archives on Wednesday [June 7], with a formal announcement following on Friday [June 9].
During the Zoom, Young reveals that the upcoming solo acoustic shows will feature songs that he’s never performed live before.
“I don’t want to come back and do the same songs again,” Rolling Stones reported Young as saying. “I’ll feel like I was on some sort of carnival ride. I’d rather be doing these others songs I haven’t done…. I won’t have to compare how I’m doing ‘Heart of Gold’ to [how I played it in] 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020.”
Young specifically mentioned the Pearl Jam collaboration “Song X”, Sleeps With Angels’ “Prime Of Life” and Trans outtake “If You Got Love”.
The tour dates are:
Saturday, July 1 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Sunday, July 2 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Tuesday, July 4 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Wednesday, July 5 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Friday, July 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Saturday July 8 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 11 – San Diego, CA – The Shell
Thursday July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Saturday, July 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek
Monday, July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Tuesday July 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thursday July 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sunday July 23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage
More dates to follow….