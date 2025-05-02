The debut album from Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts is called Talkin To The Trees, and it will be released by Reprise on June 13.

The album features 10 tracks including the previously released “Big Change”. Watch a video for new single “Let’s Roll Again” below:

The punky song appears to be a call to American car manufacturers to build safer, cleaner vehicles – although he can’t resist laying into Elon Musk along the way: “If you’re a fascist / Then get a Tesla”.

Check out the tracklisting for Talkin To The Trees below:

01 “Family Life”

02 “Dark Mirage”

03 “First Fire Of Winter”

04 “Silver Eagle”

05 “Lets Roll Again”

06 “Big Change”

07 “Talkin To The Trees”

08 “Movin Ahead”

09 “Bottle Of Love”

10 “Thankful”