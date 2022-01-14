Subscribe
Mogwai reschedule UK and European tour dates to spring

The tour is in support of their Scottish Album Of The Year award-winning As The Love Continues

By Arusa Qureshi
Mogwai
Mogwai. Image: Polly Thomas / Getty Images

Mogwai have announced they’re moving their UK and European shows to spring.

The Glasgow band were due to start their tour on January 27 in Milan, with a date scheduled at London’s Alexandra Palace on February 25. However, they have now pushed back the gigs to April and May due to the current surge in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The band will now start their tour in Copenhagen on April 30, heading to London’s Alexandra Palace on May 27. All original tickets will remain valid, however a new date for their Utrecht show is still to be confirmed. Find tickets here.

The upcoming tour will follow the band’s North American dates, which start on April 5 in Washington, DC, rolling through a further 13 US and two Canadian cities before wrapping up in San Diego on Sunday April 24.

The Scottish group released their 10th studio album As The Love Continues back in February 2021, going on to score their first-ever UK Number One with the project. In celebration of achieving the feat, they later confirmed a special homecoming show for November.

In October, they won the 2021 Scottish Album Of The Year award for As The Love Continues, beating out the likes of Biffy ClyroStanley Odd and The Snuts, and were also nominated for the 2021 Mercury Prize.

Mogwai’s 2022 UK and European tour dates:

APRIL
Saturday 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Grey Hall

MAY
Sunday 1 – Malmo, Sweden – Plan B
Monday 2 – Aarhus, Denmark – Voxhall
Saturday 7 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel
Monday 9 – Rome, Italy – Atlantico
Tuesday 10 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique
Wednesday 11 – Moderna, Italy – Vox Club
Tuesday 17 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall
Wednesday 18 – Brussels, Belgium – Anciennce Belgique
Saturday 21 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
Sunday 22 – Munich, Germany – Muffathalle
Monday 23 – Heidelberg, Germany – Halle 02
Friday 27 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

Originally published on NME
