Watch: Modest Mouse’s new “We Are Between” video

Modest Mouse have shared a video for recent single “We Are Between” – you can watch it below.

Directed by Kyle Thrash, the video features lead singer Isaac Brock stranded among a field of cars, with various characters – some real and some not – flashing in and out of view.

“We Are Between” is taken from Modest Mouse‘s upcoming seventh album, The Golden Casket, their first new album in six years. It arrives on June 25.

Produced with Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee in Los Angeles and Modest Mouse’s Portland studio, the record is said to reflect “the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science”, according to an official release.

The release adds: “The 12 tracks behave like amorphous organisms, undergoing dramatic mutations and mood swings that speak to the chronic tug-of-war between hope and despair that plays out in frontman [Isaac] Brock’s head.”

Check the tracklist for The Golden Casket in full below:

01. ‘Fuck Your Acid Trip’

02. ‘We Are Between’

03. ‘We’re Lucky’

04. ‘Walking and Running’

05. ‘Wooden Soldiers’

06. ‘Transmitting Receiving’

07. ‘The Sun Hasn’t Left’

08. ‘Lace Your Shoes’

09. ‘Never Fuck A Spider On The Fly’

10. ‘Leave A Light On’

11. ‘Japanese Trees’

12. ‘Back To The Middle’

Pre-order the album here.