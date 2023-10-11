Subscribe
Micky Dolenz latest Monkee business revealed

The Monkee's I’m Told I Had A Good Time ships in December

By Michael Bonner

Micky Dolenz has announced details of a new book. The Monkee’s I’m Told I Had A Good Time: The Micky Dolenz Archives, Volume One is set for shipping on December 6.

Running to over 500 pages, I’m Told I Had A Good Time features photography, artwork, handwritten lyrics, scripts and assorted ephemera spanning the 1940s through the 1970s.

The limited-edition comes in three editions: hand-numbered Signed Super Deluxe Edition with bonus content; Numbered Deluxe Hardback Edition; and Unnumbered Flexibound.

Along with plentiful photos of his fellow Monkees Davy Jones, Peter Tork and Mike Nesmith, the book also includes never-before-seen images of the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Otis Redding, Little Richard, Fats Domino, Jerry Lee Lewis, Cass Elliot, Eric Clapton, David Crosby, Jack Nicholson and Harry Nilsson.

You can pre-order the book here and watch an unboxing video below.

